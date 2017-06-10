Body of Frenchman missing after London terror attack recovered from Thames

With flags flying at half mast, Britain will fall silent as clocks strike 11:00am (1000 GMT) to remember the seven people killed and dozens injured in the central London attack on Saturday evening.

Born in Fez, Morocco, in 1995 to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, Zaghba was stopped by Italian police at the Bologna airport on March 15 of a year ago after arousing suspicions he was going to join the Islamic State terror group to fight in Syria. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss details of the case.

The officer, who had been on the job for less than two years, was one of the first on the scene.

A Frenchman working at a restaurant in Borough Market, whom relatives named as Alexandre, was also killed in the attack, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that a third French victim has been identified among those killed in the London Bridge van-and-stabbing attack in London. A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking, as authorities tried to determine whether the group had accomplices.

Butt was investigated by officers in 2015 but they found no evidence he was planning an attack and he was “prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work”, police said.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the Royal London Hospital on June 6. “One attack can be excusable, a second one maybe, but a third one, no – especially in the run-up to a general election”.

Zaghba’s Syrian connections raise further questions about whether British authorities could have done more to prevent the attack.

They tipped off the authorities in Britain and Morocco about him, but for reasons that are still unclear he was not on the radar of British police and intelligence services before Saturday’s attack.

Mohammed Shafiq, chief executive of anti-extremism group the Ramadhan Foundation, said Butt called him a “Murtad” – traitor in Arabic – when he confronted Choudary about supporting terrorism days after the 2013 murder of Lee Rigby. “We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings, and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”, said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party.

Speaking to the BBC’s Secunder Kermani in Pakistan, Mr Dar described how Butt started showing signs of extreme Islamist beliefs when he wore shalwar kameez – traditional Indian dress – grew a beard and “started offering prayers”.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed he worked for London Underground as a trainee customer services assistant for six months until he left in October.

Floral tributes for the victims of the London terror attack lay in Potters Fields Park.

Residents at a block of flats in Barking – where a number of arrests were made on Sunday – said they recognised the attacker and that he had lived in the area for around three years.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the snap election in hopes of strengthening her mandate for discussions over Britain’s exit from the European Union, has come under fire for the cuts to police numbers over recent years.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well. That statement also condemned any type of backlash or Islamaphobic attacks. The council is the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella body with over 500 affiliated national, regional and local organisations, mosques, charities and schools. All three are being held on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts.