Bolt treasured by Jamaicans not only for his speed

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is preparing to bid farewell when he takes to the track for the final time on his home island of Jamaica on Saturday.

The 30-year-old multiple Olympic gold medalist, is scheduled to run in the 100 metres at the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday.

World record holders David Rudisha of Kenya and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk, along with North America’s most decorated runner, Allyson Felix; Great Britain’s distance king Mo Farah; sprint hurdler Sally Pearson of Australia and triple jump sensation Christian Taylor of the U.S., formed what is probably the greatest assembly of stars in one room at any one time.

The four-time Olympic champion, who shares an agent with Bolt, has competed twice outdoors so far this season, finishing an impressive second behind Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz over 1,500m before blitzing his rivals to win the prestigious Prefontaine Classic 5,000m a fortnight ago.

De Grasse, 22, said this week he intends to beat Bolt before the world record holder in both 100 and 200m brings down the curtain on his glittering career.

Bolt knows that every young sprinter’s dream is to knock off the Jamaican speedster.

“For me it will just be a joy”, the world s fastest man told AFP on Thursday.

“The name alone, “Usain Bolt” made you know he was going to become a superstar, he lit Jamaica on fire!” recalled Natoya McFarlane.

“He wants me to take over but I don’t thing that will happen, but I will definitely try to assist as much as possiblebecause I love Racers and I love my coach very much”. But I mean, we need to honour Usain in what he has done for the sport. “It’s truly an exciting feeling to know I will be able to see the legendary Bolt run live for the first time”, an anxious Champagnie explained.

The incomparable Bolt received glowing tributes from his fellow athletes and they, too, are sceptical in lowering their personal bests which would be world records in the 400m and 800m for Van Niekerk and Rudisha, respectively.

‎”I look forward to just being an outsider and helping in anyway I possibly can”. “I kind of stopped training for awhile after my friend died”, Bolt said. He says 2017 is about beating his rivals but not about breaking his world records. I want to stay as close to track as I can.