Bopanna and Gabriela win French Open 2017

Her best result occurred in 2012 when she and partner Alexandra Mueller reached the finals. Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq were runner ups in this match.

It’s taken him seven long years to erase the memories of the heartbreaking 6 (5)-7, 6 (4)-7 loss to the famed Bryan brothers in the final of the US Open.

Seventh seeds Bopanna-Dabrowski beat the unseeded German-Colombian combine of Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 on Philippe-Chatrier Court in a tense see-saw battle and the Indian admitted it was nerve-wracking stuff.

She joins decorated doubles veteran Daniel Nestor, Sebastien Lareau and Vasek Pospisil as the only Canadians to win a Grand Slam title.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will then face No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania. With this feat, he also became only the fourth Indian ever to clinch a major.

“I am extremely happy for Rohan”. It gave me the option of going up or just staying back and playing my ground strokes. Karolina is a good player and made it tough. Hopefully, I can inspire somebody to start playing or continue playing tennis.

The final set was a toughly contested match with each of them scoring one point over the other and finally Bopanna/Dabrowski pair got the better over their opponents by winning it by 12-10. As for Bopanna’s Columbian partner, it’s a moment of history, becoming the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam, bettering even the success of her more famous Canadian peers – Milas Raonic and Eugenie Bouchard.

Gabriela also becam the first woman in Canada to win the mixed title at Roland Garros.

“It’s really, really special, especially for India“.

“Over the years, I have lost in the semi-finals in the Grand Slams. It is a tremendous feeling to be part of three (four) people who have won a grand slam.”, he says. “This was a personal goal”. He had earlier reached the men’s doubles final of the US Open in 2010.

“At the US Open, I put my name on the looking list, and Rohan texted me”.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet”, said Dabrowski during an afternoon conference call.