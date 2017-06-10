Boris Johnson’s odds of being next PM are slashed

The Foreign Secretary, whose hopes of leading the Conservative Party were dashed previous year when Michael Gove announced his own leadership bid, is apparently being tipped by Tory frontbenchers, pundits and bookmakers to replace Mrs May should her party fail to secure a majority.

Mr Osborne told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

Boris Johnson retained his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, but was in a rush to get off the stage.

John McDonnell, at the same count as Mr Johnson, said Mrs May had made a big mistake in calling the General Election.

Those backing May will win £2.58 – suggesting that it is slightly less unlikely.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power puts his odds for taking over parliament at 7/1, implying a 13% chance he’ll replace Theresa May. In the bet on who will become the next Conservative leader after May, Johnson stands at 2/1, or a 33% probability.

May’s chances, according to his prediction shortly before 4am, had dropped by 50.9% and were now 35.5%.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party would be entering talks with the Conservatives to explore “how it may it be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of great challenge”.

The new odds come after the poll published immediately after the voting stations closed showed the Tories are at risk of losing their parliamentary majority, winning a predicted 314 seats.

“Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better”. But I just don’t know how that’s going to pan out in the next sort of week or two’.

Ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage said Corbyn was “much stronger and more sincere” than May.