Boston Red Sox Starter David Price Flexes In Win Over Baltimore

Orioles: LF Hyun Soo Kim played in only 11 games last month and spent the first day of June on the Baltimore bench. He has not earned a win since May 7. However, other members of this year’s team are also struggling to hit as many deep balls as last season.

“He’s improved throughout the day”, manager John Farrell said yesterday. “To get out of here even instead of being down 3-1, it’s a big swing day for us”.

After Sandoval hit a solo shot in the third inning, Schoop singled and scored on a double by Hyun Soo Kim in the fourth.

“Against guys like Porcello, if you get a little pop at them early you’d better take advantage of it because they’re going to settle in”, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Through these couple of dry spells, he’s kept his head on his shoulders”. He had issued 31 free passes, most in the majors, and his 55 percent strike rate on first pitches was the third lowest in the league.

Left-hander David Price is set to make his second start since coming off from the disabled list in Saturday’s matchup against the Orioles.

The Orioles (29-24) have won the first two games of this series and also are on a three-game winning streak. Tillman struck out Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon, went to 0-2 on infielder Deven Marrero and then threw a pitch that looked as if it would elude Pena, but the catcher snared it and saw Moreland about one-third of the way off third base. I would hope that (tomorrow) in NY there would be the start of some BP, but that will be dependent upon what takes place here in the next 24 hours with him.

“I just tried to be too quick, tried to put a flawless throw, and I messed it up”, Pena said. The 28-year-old received a similar result despite putting forth a much better performance in his last outing against Baltimore, permitting two runs and five hits while striking out seven in six frames on May 1.

When the Orioles visited Boston during the first week of May, a series of brushback pitches and harsh words in both clubhouses led the commissioner’s office to intervene with instructions to end a feud that began in April with a spikes-high slide by Baltimore’s Manny Machado into Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia. “In the American League, especially in our division, you’ve got to hit home runs”, Gibbons said.

Boston Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez, left, and Xander Bogaerts celebrate Ramirez’s two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Baltimore.

Boston leadoff batter Mookie Betts got his 500th career hit with a swinging bunt to open the game.