Brazil’s electoral court keeps Temer in office

Brazil’s President Michel Temer smiles as he receives military honors during ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 against a suit about alleged campaign finance violations that would have annulled what was left of Temer’s mandate.

Michel Temer’s acquittal is a major boost to his chances of surviving a gathering corruption scandal.

Brazil’s top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election, when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.The ruling gives Temer some breathing room but will not end a political crisis dogging the center-right leader, who is being investigated separately by federal prosecutors for corruption.”We can not be changing the president of the Republic all the time, even if the people want to”, said the court’s chief judge, Gilmar Mendes.Mendes, who backed the impeachment of Rousseff, said the country should not expect the court to solve the current political crisis.

“After a four-day hearing, broadcast live on Brazilian TV, the judges voted four to three to acquit”.

Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot alleges that Temer agreed to payments of hush money to Eduardo Cunha, former lower house of Congress speaker, who is in prison for corruption. Soon after that, details of another bombshell came out: that Temer was being investigated for allegedly receiving bribes. But the testimony was made more than a year after the beginning of the case, and without it Temer’s lawyers argued there was no proof of wrongdoing.

“The facts are very serious, unbearable”, said Judge Luiz Fux, who voted to remove Temer, adding the campaign finance case was about “very serious crimes”.

However, the fallout from the scandals was so great that many observers expected that the judges on the electoral court would be swayed to remove Temer from office over unrelated campaign finance allegations.

“The system needs stability”. “A president can’t just be replaced at any time, even if the desire is there”.

In a 4-3 vote, the nation’s top electoral court ruled that the 2014 campaign that earned him a second term as vice president – before he ascended to the presidency with the impeachment of Dilma Rouseff – did not break campaign finance rules.

Mr. Temer was re-elected Brazil’s vice president in 2014, and became president previous year when his running mate Dilma Rousseff was removed from office following an impeachment process unrelated to the case before the electoral court. He took over a year ago following Rousseff’s impeachment in the midst of Brazil’s worst recession on record.

In a decisive move, that same court majority had ruled on Thursday to not allow as evidence in the case plea-bargain testimony from 77 executives of the Odebrecht construction firm, which is at the centre of the vast political graft scheme. The executives provided shocking details of tens of millions of dollars in bribes and illegal campaign contributions, including to the Rousseff-Temer ticket.

The TSE is Brazil’s highest electoral court, and has the power to annul elections held in the country.

The campaign finance case was filed shortly after the 2014 presidential election by one of the losing parties.

While Temer had vowed to appeal a conviction, it would have weakened his hand in a climate of several corruption scandals and a public furious about it.