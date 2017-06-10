Brexit talks can start ‘when United Kingdom is ready’, says European Union chief negotiator

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will form a government to lead the country through Brexit, despite narrowly winning reelection and her Conservative Party losing the majority in the British Parliament.

The move came after it was made clear that Mrs May has no intention of standing down as Conservative leader, despite calls from among her own MPs for her to consider her position.

The blame-game has started within the Conservative Party.

In a note to clients, UBS wrote that the relative strength of hardline pro-Brexit groups in a weak Conservative government could make a breakdown in talks more likely and make it harder to reach a trade deal: “A tighter political balance could make it easier for Eurosceptics.to prevent the government from offering the compromises needed to secure a trade deal”.

From the EU’s perspective, the upset in London meant a possible delay in the start of the talks and an increased risk that negotiations would fail.

Some commentators have drawn comparisons with USA presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost out to the unexpected opposition of Donald Trump.

The election shock is “yet another own goal” that will make “already complex negotiations even more complicated”, said the European Parliament’s top Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt. Having won all but three of Scotland’s 59 seats in the British parliament in 2015, their share of the vote fell sharply and they lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives are forecast to win 44 per cent of the vote, Labour 41 per cent, the Lib Dems 8 per cent, UKIP 2 per cent and the Greens 2 per cent. “Our leader needs to take stock as well”.

He credited Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with fighting a good campaign despite “media bias”.

Labour took Canterbury, a seat which had been held by Conservatives since 1918, and claimed Tory scalps in a string of seats including Bristol North West, Stroud, Warwick & Leamington, Stockton South and Vale of Clwyd. “What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics“. He ruled out the potential for deals or pacts with other progressive parties in Parliament. “Everybody knows what they are and everyone can see the huge increase in our support because of the way we conducted the election and the comprehensive nature of the programme we put forward”.

Initially blind-sided by May’s snap election call, and written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign.

Mrs May drove direct from the Maidenhead count to Conservative HQ in London, where she was hunkered down in talks with aides as dawn broke before moving on to 10 Downing Street.

The fast-moving events both flummoxed and fascinated voters. “I was kind of hoping it would just go the way that the polls suggested it would and we could have a quiet life in Westminster but now it’s going to be a bit of a mess”.

Others predicted she would soon be gone.

Instead, she risked an ignominious exit after just 11 months at Number 10 Downing Street, which would be the shortest tenure of any prime minister for nearly a century.

With the smaller parties more closely aligned with Labour than with the Conservatives, the prospect of Corbyn becoming prime minister no longer seems to be fancy.

May wasn’t the only big loser.

The Brexit-supporting party has boosted its number to 10 with two gains, giving it a potentially pivotal role. Some also discuss Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

European leaders grappled with the question: what next? “Second, there will be another general election in 6-12 months and third, it puts Brexit in play”, he said. “So let’s not kid ourselves”, he said on Europe 1 radio.

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but also said: “Without a government, there’s no negotiation”.

More people voted yesterday than in any election since 1992, when 33.6 million people voted.

Last Saturday, three assailants wearing fake suicide vests mowed down pedestrians and launched a stabbing rampage around London Bridge, killing eight people before being shot dead by police.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a pop concert in Manchester on 22 May, killing twenty-two people.

