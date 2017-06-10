Brexit talks should start ‘when United Kingdom is ready’

“This depends pretty much on the further outcome of the Brexit negotiations and the reality that the United Kingdom will face outside the European Union, which is still uncertain”.

“We stand ready”, said Mr Oettinger.

Mr Oettinger told German radio station Deutschlandfunk that in negotiations “a weaker partner weakens the whole thing”, while if both sides were strong “you get results more quickly”.

Juncker said he hoped the election result would have “no major impact on the negotiations we are desperately waiting for”.

Former Finnish premier Alexander Stubb was a rare senior commentator.

“One year after their referendum, we still don’t know the British position in the negotiations on Brexit and it seems hard to predict when we will because democracy often requires time”, she said. “Time for everyone to regroup”.

However, its agriculture sector has already suffered from the lower value of the pound since Britons voted to quit the bloc in the June, 2016 referendum.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, voiced his frustration with the snap election called by Theresa May.

At her final rally of the campaign, in Birmingham on Wednesday, she said it again and claimed once more that only she could offer the “strong and stable leadership to get the best deal in Europe”.

Formal exit talks with the 27 other members of the European Union were due to start on June 19.

‘Which is what makes things so hard’.

European leaders have largely given up considering the possibility that Britain might change its mind and ask to stay. To halt the Brexit process now would require the consent of the other member states.

“The timeframe set by Article 50 of the Treaty leaves us with no time to lose”, he added, referring to a deadline of March 2019 when Britain will no longer be a member of the bloc, whether or not a deal is reached to avoid legal uncertainties. That would also make it improbable that Britain could secure the rapid free trade agreement it wants with the European Union after it leaves.

The comment suggests Mr Barnier is ready to delay the opening of official negotiations, which were expected to begin on June 19 in Brussels.

Mr Oettinger, who is Germany’s European Union commissioner, added that the European Union “stands ready” for Brexit talks, “but the next few hours or days will indicate if the other negotiating party can even begin talks because without a government, there can be no negotiations”.

Siegfried Muresan, spokesman for the European centre-right party whose dominant leader is German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was scathing, saying on Twitter that May had followed Cameron in risking the “future of the country for personal political gain”.