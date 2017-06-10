Britain: Conservative Party loses majority, will need to form coalition

It’s unclear what role the attacks and their aftermath played in the election result. So, when was the last time this happened?

After a brief meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, May said Friday the new government will guide Britain’s exit talks from the European Union, which are set to begin in just 10 days. However, when no party manages to reach the number, it is called a hung Parliament.

“We’re in another mess again, and probably we’re going to have to have another election, and it’s all such a waste of time at the end of the day”, said 85-year-old Londoner Patricia Nastri. As the only party that suggested it would back-track from Brexit and call for a second referendum, the Liberal Democrats won 12 seats (up from 8 seats in 2015).

Splash News/NewscomTheresa May’s Conservative Party ended up losing 13 seats in Britain’s elections yesterday.

Now with the anniversary of Britain’s landmark June 23 Brexit vote looming and still no serious negotiations underway, many European Union nations and top officials have had enough. “With a minority government, and a very heavy programme of legislation needed to make necessary arrangements for paving the way for Brexit, there is likely to be little time or inclination to embark on an unnecessary battle over human rights”, Feldman says.

Why can’t the Conservatives and Labour work together to run our country?

The new government and its partners will have to work hard to agree a strategy, although the EU’s budget commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, tweeted that the United Kingdom is now a weaker negotiating partner than prior to the election and questioned whether the Brexit negotiations could start on schedule.

Seven Tory constituencies, including those held by Home Secretary Amber Rudd and former minister Stephen Crabb, were won with small majorities in the tens or hundreds, including Southampton Itchen, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Hastings and Rye and Chipping Barnet.

May said the Conservative party and the DUP will work together, having “enjoyed a strong relationship over many years”.

The fast-moving events both flummoxed and fascinated voters.

The shock result and the prospect that the European Union will now be negotiating with a shaky British government cast dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start. Continuous opposition from members of the House of Lords on Brexit negotiations led Theresa May to take this step. Otherwise, she could lose the prime minister gig just when she had likely wanted to solidify it further.

“The arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost, and we need to change”.

A senior Conservative source told Reuters that the party’s campaign relied too much on strict message discipline and that May’s mantra of “strong and stable leadership” was repeated so often that it became a joke. Written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lackluster campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

Latest figures showing 69% of electors went to the polls indicate younger people were voting in higher numbers than two years ago, according to Sky News election analyst Professor Michael Thrasher. The Scottish independence movement represented by the Scottish National Party (SNP), which many pro-independence Catalans see kinship with, lost a third of its seats, despite retaining the most seats in Scotland.

“Opinion polls correctly predicted that Theresa May’s dreams of a decisive mandate were coming unstuck, so while this is an unwelcome result for the markets, it is less of a tectonic shock than that of the Brexit referendum”.