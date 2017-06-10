Britain falls silent to honour terror victims ahead of vote

London’s Metropolitan Police said Butt was previously known to police and the United Kingdom spy agency, MI5, and was a British citizen born in Pakistan.

One of the attackers, Khuram Shazad Butt, had appeared in a documentary “The Jihadis Next Door” and was known to investigators but police said he was not believed to be plotting an attack.

Redouane, 30, who also lived in Barking, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, including whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

The attacks have been deemed terrorism, police said.

Of the 48 people taken to hospital, 36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition.

Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack.

A poll of Metropolitan Police officers in February found that 44% think there should be more specialist firearms officers in their force, while 26% said police should be routinely armed.

Seven people have died after being struck by a van and attacked by knifemen on London Bridge on Saturday night. During the USA presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crackdown on extremist content online worldwide, warning that attackers were “copying one another”.

Britain will hold a minute’s silence for the victims of the London terror attack on Tuesday, just two days before a general election, as questions mount over an assailant who was known to MI5.

He was filmed unfurling a black flag similar to that used by the Islamic State terror group in Regent’s Park in London while praying alongside preacher Mohammed Shamsuddin, who was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and being a member of Al Muhajiroun. “One of my friends would let Abz babysit his daughter”, Mr Mimbo said.

“The police are working hard to establish the identity of all those who were tragically killed or injured in the event on Saturday night”, May added.

The London attack follows the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena by Salman Abedi – killing 22 people including children – who was also known to British intelligence services. “The public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges”, he said.

Archibald was one of the victims of the attack in London. The number of those in critical care fell from 21 to 18.

Shocked over the deadly London terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the deadly incident, while extending his condolences to the bereaved families. Campaigning resumed Monday after being suspended by major political parties in the aftermath of the attack.