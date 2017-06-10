Britain: May to form government with DUP

Resisting calls for her resignation, Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will put together a government with the support of the Democratic Unionists (DUP) to guide the United Kingdom through crucial Brexit talks.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster arrives at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 9, 2017.

“They’re certainly more socially conservative and right wing than most Tory party people in the United Kingdom”.

Referring to the “strong relationship” she had with the DUP, May said the new government would “guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks” that begin in 10 days.

After Brexit, the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland becomes an European Union frontier and the DUP is not in favour of a so-called hard border.

Early in his political career, the colourful cleric became a byword for bigotry and intolerance of Catholics.

One report suggested that the party manifesto had been viewed five million times.

Many have hit out at the PM for doing a deal with a party which opposes abortion, is against gay marriage and has links to terrorism.

As it now seems clear the DUP will prop up the reeling Conservative government in Westminster, that accord demonstrates that while the party is rigid in its convictions it can also embrace a flexible pragmatism.

The DUP recently backed the right of a Belfast bakery to refuse to make a cake with a gay rights slogan and proposed a law to allow religious business people to refuse to serve people where that would conflict with their religious beliefs.

Many key DUP politicians, including the head of its education committee, are members of a creationist group that believes the Earth is less than 10,000 years old.

“I told her that there were a number of things that count to me more than the party”, she told the BBC.

But trickier will be any demands they have about the implementation of Brexit in Northern Ireland – in particular the DUP’s determination to maintain a soft border with the south.

May announced the party would try to work with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, an alliance that is fraught with difficulties.

Sinn Fein does not take its seats in the British parliament, with MPs refusing to swear allegiance to the British head of state, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the South Belfast constituency won by the DUP, voters expressed dismay at the obliteration of the centre ground.

“It’s not only a free vote issue, most of this, but it’s almost all devolved and that’s down to the politicians in Northern Ireland to resolve”.

“Instead of peace we have confrontation by other means”, he said.

Founded on the evangelical principles of the late Ian Paisley’s Free Presbyterian church, Northern Ireland’s largest political party has been repeatedly at odds with the region’s LGBT community.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party – which won all but three seats in the 2015 election – lost much of its base to the Scottish Conservatives, led by Ruth Davidson. The parties have been in intensive talks aimed at restoring power-sharing, however they have so far failed to reach a deal.