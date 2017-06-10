Britain’s May on course to lose majority in British parliament

Election-night headlines in Britain pointed Friday (Jun 9) to looming political turbulence and an uncertain future for Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Conservatives could potentially turn for support to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a natural ally, who won 10 seats.

Following a tumultuous, unpredictable snap election, Prime Minister Theresa May lost her overall parliamentary majority, even though the Conservatives had the most number of seats.

The result also plunges Britain into a period of renewed political chaos, with Brexit talks likely to be delayed and May’s personal authority shredded. That’s 14 percent lower than its level on the day of the Brexit referendum almost a year ago.

George Osborne, the former finance minister who stepped down at the election, told ITV that the results were “catastrophic” for his party.

The result appeared certain to plunge the United Kingdom into another period of political uncertainty, with formal Brexit talks due to start in 10 day’s time. And the pound has already lost 2% in the Asian markets.

Even the most passionate opponent of Britain’s European Union membership will now query her credentials as a formidable handler of the imminent negotiations.

She vowed to take the country out of the EU’s single market and customs union, radically changing Britain’s relationship with one of its biggest trading partners.

Among some of the other Indian-origin contestants results declared so far, Conservative partys Priti Patel has held on to her stronghold of Witham in Essex with a solid majority of 18,646 votes.

After going into the June 8 poll on the back of opinion polls suggesting she was heading for a substantially increased majority, Mrs May has lost two ministers, including the author of her manifesto, among a string of Conservative casualties.

It seemed an empty threat when she called the election in April, when her popularity was running high, Labour was plagued by divisions and Corbyn’s personal ratings were at rock bottom.

But the SNP lost a string of seats in Westminster, including that of its former leader Alex Salmond and current deputy leader Angus Robertson, mainly to a regionally-resurgent Conservative Party. The last coalition, between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives, did not end well for the Lib Dems. Labour have also won the seat of Canterbury which has been Conservative since the First World War, meanwhile, in Scotland Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP have also suffered losses. The latest polls are suggesting that they may, in fact, win a few more seats but would still find themselves short of a majority.

In London, Labour held Tooting, former seat of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, with a significant gain. That is true even if she continues as prime minister. “This is a major disaster for her personal authority over the country and the Conservative Party, particularly because she made this election all about her “strong and stable” leadership”, Jane Merrick wrote for CNN. Over the next few days questions will also be asked about Theresa May’s campaign, where it failed and, in particular, all eyes will be on youth turnout to see whether the under 35s surprised everyone by turning out and making their voices heard in this election. Whatever the final result, it appears that the two main parties have scooped up around 80% of the vote – and Labour’s position on Brexit is acquiescence to the idea, coupled with vagueness on detail to match that of the Tories.

Since then many of his own side have predicted that he would lead the party into an electoral disaster, not least because of his past association with groups such as the IRA, Hamas and Hizbollah.

May was criticized for a lackluster campaign and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”. It was the Tory leader who placed her capacity as the supreme guardian of Brexit on the ballot paper. But the attacks forced her to defend the government’s record on terrorism, and she’s promised to crack down on extremism if she wins.

The attacks triggered a heated debate on whether the police are well-enough resourced to deal with terror threats.