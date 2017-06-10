Britain’s snap election backfires on Prime Minister Theresa May

Theresa May, U.K. prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party, leaves the Conservative Party campaign headquarters in London Friday.

According to the Guardian, 207 women were elected to the House of Commons, breaking past the 196 women elected in 2015.

However, even with this support, the strong showing from Labor will have Corbyn and his supporters demanding some say in the Brexit talks.

Left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was among those calling on May to resign, said Friday morning that people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending.

Some of his supporters flirted with the idea of Corbyn forming a minority government with the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) but that would not give Labour the numbers it needs to be effective.

Despite their anger at her decision to call a snap post-Brexit referendum election and her conduct of the party’s campaign, Conservative lawmakers appeared ready in the short-term to back her.

Despite a better-than-expected performance for his party at the polls, Corbyn did have one embarrassing moment on election night.

May said that her government would lead the country through upcoming Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and that she will work to keep the country safe following the recent attacks in London and Manchester.

Conservative MP and former minister Anna Soubry said May “is in a very hard place. she now has to obviously consider her position”.

The U.K. election results are a setback to May and the Conservative Party ahead of the start of Brexit negotiations in 10 days. Corbyn pointed out that the police force was cut by nearly 20,000 during May’s tenure – which was not a message to make the general public feel more secure in the aftermath of terrorist incidents.

Instead of improving the Conservative hold on the House, she weakened it to the point that it will only take four dissidents from the coalition membership to topple the government.

When British Prime Minister Theresa May stepped out on April 10 to announce a snap election, she did so proclaiming that she was seeking a strong mandate for the Brexit negotiations.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European parliament’s Brexit representative, described the result as “yet another own goal” for Britain. The king then had to ask Labour to form a minority government. That could cheer opponents of a “hard Brexit” that would take Britain completely out of the single market and the customs union. “We have always said that we would work in alliance with others to promote progressive policies to build a fairer country”, Sturgeon said.

A move meant to strengthen the hand of British Prime Minister Theresa May backfired Thursday when her party lost seats in the UK Parliament. The currency has been highly volatile in the last year, from $1.50 U.S. a year ago before the Brexit vote to below $1.18 United States briefly in October. Traders don’t like uncertainty, so by the time most of the results were declared early on June 9, the pound had fallen by more than 2% against the dollar.