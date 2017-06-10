Britain to return for 36th America’s Cup

For Ainslie and his team, they were ultimately beaten by Emirates Team New Zealand twice on Thursday, sealing their fate 5-2 and leaving them heading back to Britain without the America’s Cup they were so determined to take home.

The Kiwis won two of three races against Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR on Bermuda’s Great Sound to win the series 5-2 and advance to face the victor of the series between Sweden’s Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan.

The other semi-final is being fought out between Sweden’s Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan who had also been scheduled to complete two races on Wednesday. The holders are Oracle Team USA.

Except for a few hiccups, the Kiwis quickly got back up to speed after Tuesday’s dramatic capsize, which threw three sailors into the water and extensively damaged their 50-foot foiling catamaran.

“I was very thankful when I was sitting up top to be able to look out back and see all their heads above water”, said New Zealand helmsman Peter Berling, one of those left on board.

“Thank God it sounds like everyone’s OK, that’s the most important thing”.

The incident saw the Kiwis miss out on a America’s Cup semi-final win and hand victory to rivals Britain.

“We’re really happy to take it through to the next round”.

“That was obviously the key moment”, an elated Outteridge said of the way the race unfolded in high winds and choppy seas.

“We can’t load the wing up at all… its a tough situation right now”, Ainslie told BT Sport from his support boat as his technical team worked to get their catamaran back to base.

Sir Ben Ainslie and his BAR crew sailed a near flawless race when facing elimination to close the gap to the Kiwis to 4-2 with one race left on Friday.

We hadnt learnt to sail the boat in anything more than about 22 knots of wind before and so yesterday was a first for us as a team and, to be honest I think, for most of the teams because the boats are so hard and fragile in those conditions..

It’s a vision that the team are as committed to now as they were at the official launch on that lovely day at the Royal Museums Greenwich.

They’ll meet either Sweden’s Artemis or Dean Barker’s Team Japan. Divers couldn’t find any damage, but Barker said the team lost valuable preparation time.

The capsize meant Land Rover BAR won the race, giving them some hope of recouping some of their deficit against New Zealand who are now leading 3-1 in the best-of-nine race series. Our guys did a great job “One loss and one win – considering the conditions today, we are happy with that”.