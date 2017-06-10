Britain votes: What next for the UK?

Theresa May will seek to stay on as Prime Minister and Tory leader despite failing to win a majority after her decision to hold a snap election backfired spectacularly.

Votes have been counted in 649 of the 650 total constituencies, and Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party won 318 seats.

“We’re ready to form a government … we are willing to serve the country”, Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said, according to The Independent.

But May, facing scorn for running a lacklustre campaign, was determined to hang on.

“I will now form a government”, May said in front of 10 Downing Street moments after she spoke with Queen Elizabeth, “a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”.

Corbyn said the results represented an end to austerity policies, and called on May to resign: “The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support”. The DUP declined to comment.

A further problem can be found in the way this election has reshaped the political map of England, with constituencies in the north that backed Brexit previous year leaning to the Conservatives, while those in the south that backed Remain saw a swing to Labour and the loss of Tory seats.

Elected EU officials and members of the European Parliament aimed their fire squarely at Theresa May – who called the snap election in an attempt to strengthen her hand in the Brexit talks – and the wider Conservative Party.

May said Brexit talks would begin on June 19 as scheduled, though the election result meant it was unclear whether her plan to take Britain out of the bloc’s single market and customs union could still be pursued. But even if the Tories win that seat, it can not form a majority government.

Asked whether Brexit negotiations should be delayed, Corbyn told Sky News: “They’re going to have to go ahead because Article 50 has been invoked”.

At a press conference today, DUP leader Arlene Foster was vague about a working relationship with May’s Conservatives. Meanwhile, the Labour Party surged, winning 29 seats in areas where the party’s lukewarm support for the Brexit played well. But rather than head into negotiations right away, May chose to hold the snap election, which meant delaying the planned start of negotiations until June 19.

“We need a government that can act”, he told German radio.

“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”.

“It’s important to have a Government that can take the Brexit negotiations through”.

“Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”, Michel Barnier said.

Front and center among many questions facing May’s new government is the matter of Brexit. “As far as the Commission is concerned, we can open negotiations tomorrow morning at half-past nine”, he said. It is not known if the Tory Party in Parliament will be united on Ms May’s leadership. The polling was higher in the Thursday election than in the general election of 2015, and Labour’s startling run was fuelled by young voters.

Although the conservatives will remain the most dominant party in Parliament, the British system of government requires a majority for a party to claim the prime minister spot.

“I’m afraid we ran a pretty awful campaign”, Soubry said. Her predecessor, David Cameron, first asked British voters to decide in 2016 whether to leave the European Union or stay in, triggering the divorce that will leave the bloc with 27 members when Britain leaves in 2019. Brexit talks are due to start this month and it will be tough to get a good deal in Brussels without a strong majority back home.

Despite Tory ministers calling on her to step down Mrs May vowed to stand for the next five years.