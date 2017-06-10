British Airways to resume full flight schedule

BA has said it will run a full schedule at Gatwick and it intends to operate a full long-haul schedule and a “high proportion” of its short-haul programme at Heathrow.

Passengers still face hours-long lines to check in, reclaim lost luggage or rebook flights at Terminal 5, BA’s hub at Heathrow.

Cruz said the origins of the problem, which also hit passengers trying to fly into Britain, had been a power surge on Saturday morning which affected messaging across BA’s systems.

Stacy Irish, who posted the footage on Twitter on 28 May, said: “I was told it has nothing to with BA if customers can’t afford it”.

All flights operated from Gatwick on Sunday but more than a third of services from Heathrow – mostly to short-haul destinations – were cancelled.

At Gatwick Airport, BA is now operating nearly normally, although some delays are still occurring, while at Heathrow – Britain’s busiest airport – the goal is to restore all long-distance flights, albeit with altered schedules.

Passengers departing South Africa on British Airways flights should carry a printed copy of their e-ticket and should arrive at the airport earlier than usual, Flight Centre Travel Group has advised. "British Airways has ruined our honeymoon", she told Sky News.

More information and a template letter can be found on the website of consumer watchdog Which?

Passengers on flights operated by European airlines to and from countries in the European Union are entitled to compensation of between €250 ($280) and €600 ($670) each, depending on the route.

Thousands of British Airways passengers could be entitled to compensation after a global IT failure caused mass disruption over the bank holiday weekend.

“A power supply issue should not bring an airline to its knees”, said Gil Hecht, CEO of consultancy Continuity Software. Passengers were hit with severe delays in July and September a year ago because of problems with the airline’s online check-in systems.

British Airways canceled another 27 flights and had 117 more delayed on Monday.

More flights left Heathrow as the day wore on, but most were operating with delays.