British Authorities Identify the Third London Attacker

British police have named the third London Bridge attacker as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, and said he is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

It had been set at “critical” in the days after the Manchester concert bombing on May 22 that killed 22 people, reflecting a judgment an attack might be imminent because accomplices with similar bombs might be on the loose.

Terrorism expert Otso Iho of Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Centre said that as ISIL – which said it carried out the three attacks in Britain – loses territory in iraq and Syria, it will turn its attentions to the West.

“I never thought he could have done anything violent I always tried to talk to him, there are no words, the pain is too big, the pain I feel as a mother. The tempo is there in a way we haven?t seen before”, May had said. “And this happened in England, absolutely”.

The Moroccan-Italian man identified as the third London attacker told Italian authorities “I’m going to be a terrorist” when he was stopped at Bologna Airport previous year trying to travel to Syria, it has been reported.

Sunawar Ali, the chairman of Dagenham Mosque where Redouane prayed, said he was “shocked” and felt “very sad” after Saturday’s attack.

Butt was featured in a 2015 documentary titled “the Jihadi’s next door” and was known to United Kingdom authorities.

According to his mother, Zaghba planned his trip to Syria for at least a year prior to his detention in March 2016.

According to news website Politico, however, Italian authorities had passed on information about Zaghba to British security services. He was also stopped at London’s Stansted airport in January, but let go.

“That is a question that will need to be answered by MI5, by the police, as the investigation goes on”, he said. Collina said she urged them to detain her son and prevent him from going.

The imam has urged the public to report any one who they believe is being radicalised to the authorities.

He was stopped because he was carrying only a small backpack, a passport and a one-way ticket which caused authorities to become suspicious of his intentions.

“Undoubtedly when people see something which appears from their perverted point of view to be successful, some people will be inspired by that”, she said. “I don’t know what was the reason behind this change but it came gradually”, Dar said. Zaghba is said to have lived mainly in Morocco. “He had just bought a new second-hand vehicle, I asked if he was going to put little flags on it for me”.

But the focus of attention remains on Butt, who had featured prominently in a 2016 Channel 4 documentary about extremists linked to the jailed preacher Anjem Choudary.

Butt’s family said Wednesday they were “shocked and appalled” by his actions. He had most recently been working as a waiter in East London.

The Metropolitan Police say the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge.

The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions.

In 2009, as “Rachid Elkhdar”, he was refused asylum in the UK. However, his 2012 marriage to Charisse O’Leary, a British citizen, allowed him a European Union identity card that granted him easy travel between Britain and Ireland. British officials could not immediately confirm the reports.

“But I did my best, and I think he was worn down on the inside”, she said.