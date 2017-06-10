British election results: PM May falls short of majority

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party claimed victory in Thursday’s United Kingdom election, however, loses its majority.

Major changes in Britain’s political landscape seem on the cards after Thursday’s general election, if exit polls and results from two-thirds of the 650 seats are confirmed.

Former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable said “the whole Brexit approach will have to be rethought”.

“We’re entering into a ideal storm of chaos and the uncertainty is set to unleash mayhem across global financial markets, at least in the short term, as they react to the growing question marks hanging over the British parliamentary landscape”, he said.

The expression comes from the term “hung jury”, when jurors can not decide on a verdict and a retrial is needed.

The pound shed as much as three USA cents at one point in hectic trade, or close to 2 percent, before steadying as the results waxed and waned.

A second turban-wearing Sikh of the Labour Party Kuldip Sahota lost out to his Conservative rival by just 720 votes.

– If this does translate into a hung parliament when results come through, Theresa May as incumbent prime minister will have the first shot at trying to form a government – either as a minority or in coalition with others. Without a stable government in place, it will be impossible to start Brexit talks and they will have to be delayed.

“A hung parliament was the most extreme scenario forecast; a Labour win was never on the cards”, van Dulken said.

Germany’s foreign minister says he hopes the outcome of the British election will be seen as a message that the British people aren’t looking for a so-called “hard exit” from the European Union. Despite a host of calls for her resignation, 10 Downing indicated that May will not step down.

The Ukip vote collapsed, but numerous party’s supporters turned to Labour rather than the Conservatives, in spite of Mrs May’s attempt to present herself as the only person able to deliver Brexit.

The magic number, in theory, is 326 seats. “Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

The constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South in north-east England has a history of being the first to declare the results, with the complete results expected to be clear by early on Friday morning.

“The result is likely to call the position of the Prime Minister into question, the government is likely to be relatively weak, and the result further complicates the upcoming Brexit negotiations”, he said.

“If a hung parliament forces a cross party compromise it could lead to a softer Brexit strategy, and may turn out to be positive in the long run after some serious initial confusion”, said Kallum Pickering, economist at Berenberg bank. “And there’s already uncertainty about Brexit. and we will see more uncertainty”. In 2010, that was the Liberal Democrats. This time, the Lib Dems are more left-wing and are vociferously anti-Brexit, so are more likely to side with Labour.

The Conservatives will look to work with the Unionist parties in Northern Ireland but that still may not give them a working majority.

Does the Prime Minister have to resign?

The premier had hoped to secure a convincing leadership mandate before Brexit negotiations with the European Union, scheduled to begin on June 19.

A make or break situation for May might be reached over the weekend.

Traders had been expecting a clear victory for Theresa May’s Conservative Party, but are now concerned about political uncertainty.

If the seats tally is really tight, it’s possible that neither of the main parties, Conservatives or Labour, can form a coalition that has an overall majority.

Having been reelected with over 40,000 votes, Mr Corbyn said: “This election was called in order for the Prime Minister to gain a larger majority in order to assert her authority”.