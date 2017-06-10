British PM May’s statement in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May believes she can form a government and will go to Buckingham Palace at 1130 GMT to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to do so, the BBC’s political editor reported on Friday.

Now, May says she’ll form a government coalition made up of her Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland.

Theresa May will form a minority government with the Democratic Unionist Party, the PM has announced after meeting the Queen.

The prime minister said she meant to form a government which could “provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”.

Mrs May has signalled her intention to carry on in Downing Street, saying the country needs “stability” with the start of Brexit negotiations 10 days away. With current projections pointing to May’s Conservative Party gaining 318 seats, a tie-up with the DUP would give her the narrowest of majorities in the 650-seat chamber.

Mrs May was forced to work with the DUP after she entered the general election yesterday (8 June) with a majority and woke up this morning to discover she failed to win the 326 seat majority she needed in the House of Commons. The opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, is set to get 261 seats, the Scottish National Party 35, the Liberal Democrats 12 and the Democratic Unionist Party 10 seats.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years”, she said.

This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country, securing a new partnership with the European Union which guarantees our long term prosperity.

Before the election there had been widespread speculation in the British media that Mrs May would replace Chancellor Philip Hammond if she won a large majority.

“That’s what people voted for last June“. Written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign and the party drew strong support from young people, who are said to have voted in bigger-than-expected numbers in this election. The biggest uncertainty now is how long the Tories will keep May as its party leader after this debacle.