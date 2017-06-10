British PM May says will govern with “friends” for successful Brexit deal

Then in April the next Conservative prime minister, Theresa May, called an early election that she hoped would give her a bigger majority in parliament and a stronger negotiating position in the Brexit talks.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said May should resign.

British newspapers summed it up in a word: Mayhem.

It would be a personal triumph for Jeremy Corbyn, who was widely regarded as having run an effective campaign after being written off as unelectable by many observers.

Davidson is one of the potential successors to May if she does step down as party leader, though former London Mayor Boris Johnson, foreign secretary in May’s outgoing government, is the favorite.

Instead, the Conservatives lost a dozen seats – and with it their grip on power – resulting in a hung parliament which has plunged the country into renewed political uncertainty.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 318 seats and Labour 261 followed by the pro-independence Scottish National Party on 34.

The final result was announced nearly 24 hours after polls closed.

But there, as elsewhere, it was Labour who did best out of the ex-UKIP vote and the shrinkage of the Liberal Democrats.

Is it possible that she can provide that after this result?

European Union leaders expressed fears that May’s shock loss of her majority would delay the Brexit talks, due to begin on June 19, and so raise the risk of negotiations failing.

“We’re ready to form a government … we are willing to serve the country”, Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said, according to The Independent. If the party fails to win over at least 10 members of parliament, Corbyn and the Labour Party will get a chance to form a government.

Cutting a deal with the DUP, which won 10 seats, may not be straightforward.

European Union leaders expressed concern that May’s loss of her majority would raise the risk of negotiations failing, resulting in a legal limbo for people and business.

May insisted she would not be deflected from delivering her vision of a clean Brexit, while working to overhaul the United Kingdom economy and crack down on terrorism – a reference to the two attacks that marked the election campaign. Her predecessor, David Cameron, first asked British voters to decide in 2016 whether to leave the EU.

Then, attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London twice brought the campaign to a halt, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism. “We should have concentrated more on them”.

In the Conservative Party, recriminations were immediate and stinging.

Others predicted she would soon be gone.

Some in Brussels may see this as an opportunity to drive a hard deal and dictate terms, Klass believes, while others may worry a weak prime minister won’t be able to get parliamentary approval for a tough deal. Her predecessor, David Cameron, first asked British voters to decide in 2016 whether to leave the European Union or stay in, triggering the divorce that will leave the bloc with 27 members when Britain leaves in 2019. Instead, she risks an ignominious exit after just 11 months at Number 10 Downing Street, which would be the shortest tenure of any prime minister for nearly a century.

The election’s biggest victor was Corbyn, who confounded expectations that his left-wing views made him electorally toxic.

In a buoyant mood, Corbyn piled on pressure for May to resign, saying Friday morning that people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending.

The outcome threatened to plunge the United Kingdom into chaos ahead of crunch talks to trash out a deal on exiting the EU.

And yet despite her poor campaign, she was still expected to win comfortably. While he was demonized by conservative newspapers, on Facebook Corbyn was trending.

This coalition of younger Remain-inclined voters, many of them university-educated professionals, proved more numerous than the coalition of Leave voters assembled by Theresa May, and especially so in London where there was no less than a six per cent swing to Labour, well above the Britain-wide average of two points.

She insisted that she would stick to the Brexit timetable. “This was the first time I voted”. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s at the top”.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lacklustre campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

It’s unclear what role the attacks and their aftermath played in the election result.

“But also particularly sorry to those colleages who were MP’s and ministers who’s contributed so much to our country”.

Such polls have generally been reliable, although political leaders on both sides immediately said it’s too early to read too much into it.