British PM Seeks Minority Government Following Election Losses

In order for her to remain Prime Minister, her party, the Conservatives (or Tories) needed to win at least 326 seats in the parliament of a total of 650 seats.

“The terms of us leaving are so much more up for grabs than they were before”, he said.

In a statement outside Downing Street, the 60-year-old premier promised to “fulfil the promise of Brexit“.

Even if May remains at the helm of the next government, she will have to negotiate a Brexit agreement that will have little chance of getting through the House of Commons, as all other parties (including even Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, on which her next government would have to rely) want a relatively soft Brexit.

“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone”.

May called for this snap election in order to strengthen Tories majority in Parliament ahead of the talks with the European Union about Brexit.

It would mark a significant, unexpected change in the approach to Brexit and may not have the necessary support within the Conservative Party.

May confirmed she meant to start talks with the Europeans on June 19 as planned, promising to “get to work”.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and Brexit Secretary David Davis have all been kept on in their roles. Her plans for Brexit would go forward.

Tusk added on Twitter: “We don t know when Brexit talks start”. And the reality is the current election result – which Westminster now needs to deal with.

There is also the potential that this result may also delay or disrupt Brexit talks, which are due to start this month.

“We need a government that can act”, Oettinger told radio station Deutschlandfunk. Similarly, the government’s “dementia tax” goof, plans to cut 20,000 police officers at a time when the country was vulnerable to the terror attacks of the sort witnessed in recent weeks, and talk of ending universal free school lunches contrasted embarrassingly with Labour’s manifesto. Her calculations backfired. After the deeply disappointing result for the Tories, announced on Friday, and a surge in seats for the Opposition Labour Party, Ms May – whose authority appears greatly diminished – now says it is “incumbent” on her party to give the country “stability“.

Graham Brady, a lawmaker who chairs a committee which oversees leadership challenges, said May’s campaign performance had flaws, but the party wanted continuity. Whatever the final shape of Brexit, an already hard process will now become even more problematic.

The Conservatives had won 318 seats, the Labour Party had 262 seats, followed by the pro-independence Scottish National Party on 34. The former leader, Alex Salmond, lost his seat, as the Conservative Party made some rare gains in Scotland.

“Britain is about to find out the price of that failure”.

Brexit failed to emerge as a major issue in the campaign, as both the Conservatives and Labour said they would respect voters’ wishes and go through with the divorce.

“As we’re the party that won the most seats and most votes we are the only party in a position to form a government“. The election results show that British voters were concerned about the possible repercussions of a hard Brexit, including lower public spending.

May, who took over after the June 2016 Brexit referendum, began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29, promising to take Britain out of the single market and cut immigration.