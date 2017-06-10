British police confirm 8th person killed in London Bridge attack

The surveillance camera footage shows the first police vehicle rolling forward as the attackers lunge at a man to stab him late Saturday night.

Formal identification of the body has not taken place, but the family of 45-year-old Xavier Thomas has been informed of the discovery.

■ Rachid Redouane: Redouane, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, gave his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname. Twelve people held in the initial stages of the probe were released without charge earlier this week, while a man arrested in Ilford on Wednesday has been bailed. We have had three horrific attacks and we have foiled five others.

The authorities have said Butt was known to police and the domestic security service MI5 but there was no intelligence that an attack was being planned.

Butt, who was 27 as well and had been born in Pakistan, is understood to have been the attacker who was seen wearing an Arsenal football shirt at the time of the attack.

Seven people were killed and 21 were left fighting for their lives.

British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge on Saturday said they had arrested three more suspects, as footage of the moment officers shot the assailants dead appeared online.

Italian intelligence authorities placed him on watch list, and flagged him to British and Moroccan authorities, according to Corriere della Sera, the Italian daily.

“They were walking south over London Bridge at around the time the attack started”, police said.

In Britain’s third terror attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday evening before running into the bustling Borough Market area, where they slit throats and stabbed people. May was Home Secretary prior to becoming prime minister previous year.

Butt and Redouane both lived in Barking in suburban east London.

The van-and-knife attack also injured nearly 50 people who were enjoying their Saturday night in a crowded part of London known for its bars and restaurants.

A CNN report has since claimed that he was on the watchlist of Italy after being “stopped at the Bologna airport by Italian airport police in March 2016 as he was trying to board a plane bound for Istanbul”.