British Police Name Third Attacker From Saturday’s Rampage In London

British police have named the third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian who is reported to have been stopped at an airport in Italy on suspicion that he was bound for Syria.

In March 2016, during a visit to Italy, Zaghba was stopped at Bologna airport with a one-way ticket to Turkey by police who suspected he was headed for Syria. London police have not confirmed the name.

Investigators confiscated Zaghba’s computer but did not have proof of a crime so they had to return the device and pointed him out to London as a possible suspect, Amato said.”We did not have the elements to prove that he was a terrorist”.

Melissa McMullan told Sky News: “While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more”.

As details about the jihadists have emerged, May has faced questions about her record of overseeing cuts to police numbers when she was interior minister. The issue has become a key one in the run-up to Thursday’s general election.

The latest opinion poll on voting intentions, by Survation for ITV, had the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowing to just one point from six points in the same poll a week earlier.

One of the attackers, Butt, had appeared in a documentary “The Jihadis Next Door” and was known to investigators but police said he was not believed to be plotting an attack.

The attack, and prior attacks in Manchester and near Parliament in London, have prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to call for tougher counterterrorism laws even if it means changing human rights protections.

“Echeverría, who is from Madrid but lives in London and works for HSBC, has been hailed as a hero for apparently using his skateboard to take on the London Bridge attackers”.

Corbyn's party colleague, London Mayor Sadiq Kahn, told Britain's Channel 4 News that the police force is underfunded. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

At 11 a.m., the nation held a minute’s silence to remember all of those affected by the terror attack.

“We simply don’t have the resources we need to provide the best service we can”, he said in an interview following Monday’s vigil. There were three Frenchmen, two Australian women, one Canadian woman, one Spanish man and one British man.

Police have identified the attackers as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent, Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a Pakistan-born Briton, and Rachid Redouane, 30, a self-described Moroccan-Libyan dual national.

Eight people were killed in Saturday night’s atrocity, with another 48 left injured when three extremists ran people down in a van and then went on a stabbing spree in Borough Market.

Butt had appeared in a Channel 4 documentary The Jihadis Next Door, broadcast a year ago.