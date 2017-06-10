British police name third London Bridge attacker as Youssef Zaghba

“Last year. when I went to England, he was a bit more rigid”, Collina, a convert to Islam, told reporters in a series of interviews Wednesday.

Asked by ITV television if he backed the calls for May to resign, he said: “Indeed I would”.

Police in the United Kingdom have released the name of the third attacker behind last week’s terror attack in London. Eight people were killed and dozens were injured.

The attack in London was stopped within eight minutes, but in some towns and cities it would take much longer for armed units to be deployed, leading some to fear it could cost lives.

The other two attackers were identified as Khurum Butt, a 27-year-old whose extremist views had been reported to police, and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, also known as Rachid Elkhdar, a Moroccan pastry chef.

Zaghba, who is of Moroccan descent, was scheduled to travel to Turkey but is said to have told officers who intercepted him that he was “going to be a terrorist”. Several British media reports on Tuesday, however, said he had been denied political asylum in Britain in 2009 but allowed to work years afterward in Ireland after he married his British wife.

His passport and cellphone were seized, but he got them back after a court determined there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him. British security officials said none of the men was considered violent, but they acknowledged the difficulty of predicting whether extremists will turn risky. Zaghba’s Italian citizenship prevented such an expulsion, Italian daily Repubblica reported.

Seated cross-legged on cushions on the floor of her modest Bologna home, her head veiled, Collina said her last phone conversation with her son was “sweet”. “You should not even look at anything a little bit odd on the internet, you should see the right people and do the right things and it seemed like he was doing it”, according to audio of her group interview provided by the ANSA news agency. “How can you say something sensible about things that are absolutely senseless?” Ambulance workers, many of whom treated the wounded in Saturday’s attack, gathered outside their headquarters alongside Mayor Sadiq Khan. Neighbors told police that Butt had lived in an apartment in Barking with his wife and young children, including a newborn.

The third suspect was apprehended at a home in the same area of the British capital.

May’s main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, backed calls for her resignation over the police cuts.

Mr Thomas’s next of kin have been informed.

“It is a heavy toll that we pay in these attacks”, he added.

Ms Zelenak has not been seen since the attack after she became separated from friends on Saturday night.

She said the same ideology was behind the May 22 suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster Bridge attack in March, which killed five.

After his payment was declined, Butt and his two accomplices rented a smaller van that they used to plow into crowds before they leapt from the vehicle and went on a stabbing rampage in an attack that left eight people dead including one Canadian and almost 50 people injured. “We’re calling for a restoration of police numbers, and there’s a call being made for her to go, because of what she’s done on the police numbers”.

British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge on Saturday said they had arrested three more suspects, as footage of the moment officers shot the assailants dead appeared online.

“Of the two men arrested on the street; one – aged 27 – was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts (contrary Section 5 Terrorism Act 2006)”. They have not been identified or charged.