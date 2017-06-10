British police reveal names of London attackers

Eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday, then attacked revelers in nearby bars and restaurants with knives. He was allegedly on his way to Syria and was carrying only a backpack. The parents lived for a time in Morocco before separating when the mother returned to Italy and re-established herself in Bologna.

He is thought to have driven the van, with Redouane and Zaghba in the back, into central London.

Like May, senior police officials described a recent spate of terror attacks – the bridge rampage was the third major strike in three months – as posing an “unprecedented” threat.

Counter-terror police arrested the pair during an operation on a street in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said.

On Monday night police said that all 12 people arrested following the attacks had been released without charge.

Usama Hasan, a former Islamic extremist who now works with the police to help de-radicalize others, said he had a physical altercation in a London park less than a year ago with one of the assailants, Khuram Shazad Butt.

Security measures were heightened on Thursday as millions headed out to vote in the general election. He was known to authorities and had been investigated in 2015. The identities of the assailants have not yet been disclosed for fear of compromising the investigation, though police said they know their names.

Butt, Youssef Zaghba and Rachid Redouane drive in a red Corsa to Harold Hill, Romford, to pick up the van.

Harry said: “Australians form an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London and we are reminded of that in good times and bad”.

Police also confirmed there had been a call about him to an anti-terrorism hotline, but no evidence was given that he was planning an attack.

The video depicts the officers arriving to the scene at Borough Market while citizens throw chairs and other debris at the attackers while stabbing a woman, The Independent reports.

Dozens of people gathered in driving rain at the end of London Bridge, where a growing mound of flowers sits beside a police cordon.

LONDON (AP) – A kaleidoscope of London’s diversity turned out for a vigil Monday evening to honor the victims of the London Bridge attack: Buddhist monks in saffron robes, Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Ahmadiyya Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words “I am a Muslim: Ask me anything”.

Transport for London, which oversees the capital’s transport network, has advised commuters to make alternative journeys as the station will be busy.

“I am deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions of my ex-partner who has killed and injured so many innocent people”, O’Leary said in a statement.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable this wasn’t the case.

The attack on London Bridge has raised questions not only on how to thwart extremism and attacks, but how to handle them once they are underway.