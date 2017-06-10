British Prime Minister May vows to form government after losing majority

Before the election there had been widespread speculation in the British media that Mrs May would replace Chancellor Philip Hammond if she won a large majority.

“It’s an issue very close to my heart and one that I wanted categoric assurances from the prime minister on, and I received (them)”, said Davidson, who is engaged to be married to her female partner.

But she was forced into an alliance with a small party in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party, just to stay in power.

While May has rebuffed calls to resign and is confident of forming a governing partnership with Northern Ireland’s DUP party, there is no clear idea yet of how the election result may have affected her negotiating position.

“We want to negotiate quickly, we want to stick to the time plan, and so at this point I don’t think there is anything to suggest these negotiations can not start as was agreed”.

In a note to clients, UBS wrote that the relative strength of hardline pro-Brexit groups in a weak Conservative government could make a breakdown in talks more likely and make it harder to reach a trade deal: “A tighter political balance could make it easier for Eurosceptics.to prevent the government from offering the compromises needed to secure a trade deal”.

“We don’t know when Brexit talks start”.

The Czech prime minister said Friday that Britain should not be granted any extension on the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks. Bohuslav Sobotka said that too much time had already been wasted.

The former Welsh Secretary, a prominent Brexit campaigner, had been sacked from the Cabinet by David Cameron but was brought back to government by Mrs May last summer when she took over as prime minister in the wake of the referendum on Europe. Now, all remains unclear.

Speaking on the steps of No 10 after an audience with the Queen, the prime minister said the parties had a “strong relationship” and that she meant to form a government which could “provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”. That is why the European Union wants the talks to go smoothly.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years”, she said. The risk of having no deal worries some in Britain, particularly businesses.

“The timeframe set by Article 50 of the Treaty leaves us with no time to lose”, he pressed. “I am fully committed to maintaining regular and close contact at our level to facilitate the work of our negotiators”. The talks, which the European Union wants to ensure a legally smooth British departure in March 2019, would be more uncertain without a strong negotiatng partner, he added.

To keep within the timeframe, the European Union nations “need a draft agreement before end of October next year”, to have enough time to push it through their own decision-making process. “So our expectation and hope is that there is a new government in London as soon as possible”.