British shock: PM May’s election gamble appears to backfire

Labour’s Deputy Leader Tom Watson said early election results were “very, very bad” for Ms May, and his party would hold her to her statement that if she lost her majority, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be prime minister.

“This election was called in order for the prime minister to gain a large majority in order for her to assert her authority”, he said in London.

And former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May and now editor of the Evening Standard, told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

Asked what would constitute success, the 60-year-old vicar’s daughter said: “I never predict election results”. At that point, polls predicted she would massively increase the slim majority she had inherited from predecessor David Cameron before launching into the Brexit talks.

But as TIME has reported, the election campaign has instead strengthened the Labour Party and in particular its leftist leader, who is widely considered to have run a strong and effective campaign. Having won all but three of Scotland’s 59 seats in the British parliament in 2015, their share of the vote fell sharply and they lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

However, the Tories could potentially form a coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party, who have won ten seats.

Corbyn told supporters at his final rally that Labour’s campaign had “changed the debate and given people hope”.

Speaking from her official residence in Edinburgh, Sturgeon added: “Undoubtedly the issue of an independence referendum was a factor in this election result, but I think there were other factors in this election result as well”.

Alex Salmond, the SNP’s former leader and the former head of Scotland’s devolved government, was among those who lost their seats, along with the leader of the SNP’s lawmakers in the London parliament, Angus Robertson.

“It’s clear that the election is a humiliation for the Tories, who blew a massive poll lead in just a few weeks”, said Westpac senior currency analyst Sean Callow.

He is committed to heeding the results of Britain’s European Union membership referendum a year ago in which 52% voted Leave against 48% in favour of Remain.

May was criticized for a lackluster campaign and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

Earlier this month May said she would refuse to give permission for a second Scottish independence referendum before Brexit had taken place, saying “now is not the time“.

“They wanted this election to be very much a kind of Brexit vote and I don’t think that’s in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, (not) almost as much as the security is”, said Sheard, 22.

However, Labour has fought to water down May’s Brexit strategy which could make it easier to reach a compromise with either the Liberal Democrats, which has ruled out any coalition, or the pro-European SNP, which says it wants to stop another Conservative government. May said this week that she would consider rewriting human rights legislation if it gets in the way of tackling extremism. “It was very scary on Saturday”. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded.

Ms Sturgeon pledged she would “reflect carefully” on the result as she stressed the need for politicians to “try to bring people together to bridge divides and to find a way forward that is routed in consensus”. Police numbers across the United Kingdom were cut by 20,000 under May’s watch as Home Secretary.