Britney Spears’ Instagram Comments Targeted By Russian Hackers

In this instance, the attackers added comments to Spears’ Instagram account to hide an encoded URL that led to their servers and was meant to only be read by their malware.

Russian hackers reportedly left trackable code carefully hidden among the comments on Britney Spears’ Instagram post.

Thus, the hackers were using Spears’ Instagram as a message board for posting information needed to control and coordinate their hacking operation.

In this case, the hackers posted comments on Spears’s Instagram posts, linking to a central server that transmitted instructions and moved stolen data between malware-ridden computers.

While the Firefox extension is best removed immediately if present, Britney Spears’ Instagram should be otherwise safe to visit.

Turla made headlines in 2014 after researchers uncovered the wipbot malware, a Windows trojan, that was used to infiltrate the systems of embassies and governments in several Eastern European countries, according to ESET research expert Jean-Ian Boutin. Without a malicious extension installed to piece together the link, the comment is as harmless and innocuous as Britney’s music itself.

According to ESET Security, they are suggesting that this might only be a “test” and have linked the malware to a group called Turla.

Spears’s 16.9 million followers were not in danger of being contaminated or infected by viewing or clicking on the content, but this isn’t the first time Britney Spears has inadvertently become the victim of hacking. In June of a year ago, one prominent hacker named J5Z managed to gain access to the Twitter accounts of major celebrities including Drake, former Beatle George Harrison, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and roughly a dozen others, The Daily Beast reported.

Adopting Spears’ Instagram as a message board for posting coded messages about the location of their central server allowed the hackers to conduct a more flexible and hard to track operation.

In this internet age, Instagram is one of the most popular social media sites and it’s close to hitting the 1-billion-users milestone.