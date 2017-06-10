Bruton graduate named to NASA astronaut candidate class

– A pilot in the U.S. Marines who grew up on Long Island is among a dozen new candidates for NASA’s astronaut program. The members were shortlisted from 18,300 applicants and among the selected 12 is Indian-American Lt Col Raja Chari.

As part of NASA’s largest astronaut class since 2000, O’Hara was selected from more than 18,300 candidates to earn a spot among this year’s 12 astronaut recruits. He served as the Commander of a Flight Test Squadron and the Director of an Integrated Test Force. In 1999, Chari had graduated from the US Air Force Academy with a Bachelor’s degree in Astronautical Engineering and Engineering Science. When the class is completed, Chari will be assigned technical duties in the Astronaut Office till he gets a flight assignment. Chari is one of the six military officers in the class besides two medical doctors, three scientists, a NASA research pilot and a former lead engineer at SpaceX.

The American space agency announced this week the seven men and five women who will undertake its two-year astronaut training program.

The announcement was made during an event at the Johnson Space Center’s Space Vehicle Mockup Facility in front of a full-scale engineering model of NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

Pence assured the crowd that NASA will have the resources and support necessary to continue to make history. American astronauts have not launched from US soil since 2011, but that could change in 2018. Only a handful of NASA astronauts can expect to fly in a given year. Their ultimate destination could be Mars. Jessica Watkins hails from Lafayette.

The future astronauts might perform science research aboard the International Space Station, flying to the orbiting laboratory in Boeing Starliner or SpaceX Dragon capsules launching from Cape Canaveral, or in Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Requirements include US citizenship; college degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics; and at least three years of experience or 1,000 hours of piloting jets.