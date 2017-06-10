Bryce Harper Talks Fight, Doesn’t Know Why Hunter Strickland

He allowed just two earned runs and eight hits in 13 innings.

Harper and Strickland were both ejected after their incident and both will nearly certainly serve suspensions, but Harper is not necessarily at fault.

“I don’t want to go into a baseball game trying to fight somebody, especially when it’s in the past, so in the past it’s not even relevant anymore”, Harper said after the Nationals finished their 3-0 victory. Harper didn’t simply walk it off and take his base.

Strickland, who had hit just four batters in 136 1/3 innings in his four-year career before the pitch to Harper, said his intention was merely to go inside.

The reason for the brawl is probably due to Harper feeling like the errant pitch was on goal. Strickland started the whole thing by intentionally throwing at Harper, but Harper escalated it by charging the mound.

“Strickland drilled him with the first pitch, and Harper took it personally and I don’t blame him”, noted one commentator.

Before the two could do any real damage to each other, cavalry arrived.

Truth be told, the worst collision in the fracas that ensued involved Giants teammates Michael Morse and Jeff Samardzija banging heads at full steam as they tried to break up the fight from opposite directions.

As the two players slugged it out, both benches cleared and Harper was eventually pulled away as the ugly melee continued.

It appears that Strickland’s teammates may be getting exhausted of him and his anger-management issues. Hunter Strickland can kiss the Giants goodbye for a week, at least. While Harper was charging the mound, Posey never budged from behind the plate.

Both parties are in the wrong here. ‘I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I think (the Giants) were definitely shocked at the situation, shocked that he would do something like that three years later, ‘ Harper said.

Harper seems to be on an MVP mission again this year, coming into the game with a.337 batting average, 15 home runs and 41 RBI for the NL East-leading Nationals.

And as for Buster Posey not protecting his pitcher, he did nothing wrong. “And I chose to go after him”.

Posey got a concussion last month from a beaning. Posey is too valuable to the team to be put on the shelf because of someone else’s nonsensical grudge. Suspensions are all but guaranteed for both participants. Instead, he either got lucky, or was incredibly smart in his throw, that it missed. But he worked out of the game with a fielder’s choice and inning-ending double play.