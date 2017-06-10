BT Group plc’s (BT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc

National Express Group PLC had 101 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

11/05/2017 – Arrow Global Group had its “Buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of ARW in report on Thursday, January 5 with “Buy” rating. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.12) price target on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

04/12/2016 – British Land Company PLC was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Societe Generale. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BT Group plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. As per Tuesday, January 10, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) rating on Tuesday, May 30. They now have a GBP 370.00p price target on the stock.

Marks & Spencer Group had its “Buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt Limited.

Trilogy Global Advisors Lp decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 61.87% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Intl Business Machines (Ibm) now has $144.25 billion valuation.

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) traded down 1.11% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1519.00.

About 158,732 shares traded. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 28.24% since June 1, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. The insider Melvin Vincent P sold $436,550. Shares for $298,950 were sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Monday, April 10.

Among 18 analysts covering Borgwarner Inc. Therefore 25% are positive. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was revealed to investors in analysts note on 31 May. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BT Group plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $37 target. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Thursday, March 2. Sterne Agee CRT downgraded BorgWarner Inc. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 3. Analysts anticipate that BT Group plc will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year. Tarpinian Gregory sold $211,232 worth of stock. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 29. (NYSE:BWA) earned “Hold” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, January 4.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corp. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Kroger Co’s analysts see 7.55% EPS growth. BWA’s profit will be $194.31 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. Its up 0.22, from 0.72 in 2016Q3. It improved, as 8 investors sold Inventure Foods Inc shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 183,627 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 32,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 135,062 shares. Amer Century Companies invested in 376,359 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 1.99M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.37% invested in BorgWarner Inc. Macquarie owns 39,476 shares or 0.02% of their USA portfolio. Doucette John P also sold $125,645 worth of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) shares. General Electric (Ge) (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.