Burr delights Trump base with Comey grilling

In Comey’s prepared testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director said Trump told him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” during a January 27 dinner – one of nine conversations he had with the president. One of the biggest takeaways was when the former FBI director said he was sacked because of “the Russian Federation investigation”.

Comey said he wasn’t sure, but, “I took it as a direction”.

What’s remarkable about this admission is that the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director is describing feeling threatened by the president of the United States to the point that he felt it was necessary to defend himself and instigate the appointment of a special counsel into the matter, likely because he did not feel as though he might get a fair shake from the current Justice Department.

“That was true; we did not have an open counter-intelligence case on him”.

In his opening monologue tonight, Sean Hannity said former FBI Director James Comey is a “partisan” and a “political hack” who is out to get revenge on President Trump for his termination. After he was sacked, Comey asked a friend to leak the contents of a memo about an Oval Office meeting that he had with Trump to a newspaper reporter.

Donald Jr. tweeted or retweeted messages more than 60 times during and shortly after Comey’s highly-anticipated appearance at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. Trump was referring to the Russian Federation investigation and questions about whether he was under investigation.

“I didn’t move, speak or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed”, Comey wrote. “And I’m so sorry that the American people were told them”. The president responded, “That’s what I want”.

On Thursday – two days after reporters began asking White House reps if Trump still has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions – Sanders said, “absolutely the president has confidence in all of his cabinet”.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. “He said, ‘I hope.’ You don’t know of anyone who’s ever been charged for hoping something”. He is a good guy.

The senator was trying to “reduce this to the lowest common denominator, that at the end of the day, the president was not trying to obstruct the investigation”, said Kenneth Khachigian, a former aide to President Richard Nixon and speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan.