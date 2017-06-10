Businessman believed to be among dead in London attack

A terror attack in the heart of London on Saturday, June 3, killed six people and injured more than 40 others.

London’s police force also gave a summary of the attack in their press release.

May faced a barrage of questions Monday on deep cuts made to police numbers in the United Kingdom while she was Home Secretary.

The van was used to plough through crowds of pedestrians on the bridge before the three attackers jumped out and began stabbing people at random.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he believed four Australians were caught up in the attack. Leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, called on May to resign over cuts. Three terrorists who were shot and killed ran into Borough Market to look for victims.

Hillary Clinton criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of recent terror attacks in London Monday, saying that “we are not living in normal times”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott attended the event.

But May defended her government’s stance on the issue, saying that her Conservative government had protected police budgets.

Asked if Trump had been wrong to target Khan, May told reporters on Monday: “Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”. The number of authorised firearms officers in England and Wales fell to just under 5,700 in 2016 from almost 7,000 in 2010.Asked whether she regretted presiding over the cuts, May did not answer the question, saying London’s Metropolitan Police was well resourced and had powerful counter-terrorism capabilities.”We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers”, she said.May tried to deflect the pressure onto Corbyn, a pacifist who has opposed some security legislation in parliament and expressed reservations in the past about police responding to armed attackers with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.He sought to end that earlier controversy on Sunday by stating that he backed the “full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did (at Borough Market), as they did in Westminster in March”.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, called on May to resign over the issue, saying earlier that “you can not protect the public on the cheap”, and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

Christine Archibald, 30, was enjoying a warm spring night with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was struck by a speeding van that plowed into people strolling on London Bridge.

The attack left seven people dead and 48 injured, of whom 18 were still in a critical condition on Monday.

The vigil was held at 6 p.m. BST, followed by one minute’s silence at 6.20 p.m. BST. “I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world, but we always evolve and review ways to make sure that we remain as safe as we possibly can”.

ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, and Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Two of the London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as it emerged one of the attackers was known to security services.

Details of the investigation had been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the USA media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.