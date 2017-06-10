Can Apple HomePod Challenge Google Home & Amazon Echo? We Find Out!

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years.

But with Apple announcing its HomePod smart speaker yesterday, the future between Apple and Amazon products working together is integral, especially to the flourishing IoT market.

HomePod is created to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs; it provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music. Like other smart speakers, audio information isn’t sent to Apple’s cloud until this voice command has been issued, Apple said. This also means Apple TV connected speakers can be used as part of that system, with controls via Siri. Though each one works smart and apt, Google Home is an inch ahead because of Google’s own enhanced search results. You could link Amazon Echo with various smart home devices. The first disappointment that comes with the HomePod is that it is integrated with only Apple Music. On the other hand, Google and Microsoft do work with third parties.

Apple doesn’t seem concerned that the HomePod’s virtual assistant features may be lacking compared to the competition. Jan Dawson, an analyst at Jackdaw Research, says, “Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“.

This week, Apple gave notice that it was entering the arena with the HomePod. At WWDC, Apple announced the speaker category for HomeKit, so other speaker makers could more tightly integrate with iOS. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130. In addition, the company laid the groundwork for ongoing advancements in overall contextual intelligence, which will likely be a critical distinction across digital assistants for some time to come.

It’s here that a lot of attention naturally remains too because of the high profile success of the Amazon Echo and Google Home. The speaker features seven beam-forming tweeters, an up-facing woofer, a six-microphone array with echo cancellation, and room-sensing technology to tailor the sound based on room placement. Conversely, Google Home will trail far behind with just 23.8% of the market, per eMarketer.

In totality, the HomePod managed to impress the first bunch of reviewers, but does it have in it what it takes to commercially take down the Google Home, Amazon Echo or Sonos Play:3?

For some, Apple’s WWDC keynote event went liked they hoped – the company introducing some exciting new products or technologies that hit all the sweet spots in today’s dramatically reshaped tech environment. All we know right now is that it’ll be available sometime in December 2017.