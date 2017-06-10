Cavaliers extend NBA finals after ending Warriors’ perfect run

The home team was dominating on both ends of the court, forcing the Warriors into bad shots, and hustling for second chances on the offensive end. A triple double is notching 10 or more in three different statistical categories – typically points, rebounds and assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed a fast start to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and they got one.

Kevin Durant scored 35 points but the Warriors could never slow down the Cavs and missed their chance for the NBA’s first ideal postseason.

The Warriors’ 68 points were the most by a trailing team at halftime in the last 20 seasons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 48 minutes away from being swept in the 2017 NBA Finals. At one point in the opening quarter, Durant accounted for 10 of Golden State’s points in a row. Additionally, the Warriors’ 15 consecutive playoff wins are a postseason record in the four major professional team sports, breaking the mark set by the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins (14 in a row) from 1992-1993. These aptly named Warriors spent the last two months building big leads, then Wednesday wiped out a late deficit.

“So they had – it took them a good year, I thought, to figure out how to play together”.

“I knew I had to give LeBron at least a two-minute blow in that first quarter because in the second half he might not get a blow”, Lue said. “Not going to overreact to one”, Curry told reporters.

They will again have to rewrite the record books if they can recover this position, but with the Warriors seeking revenge for a year ago that will be some ask.

The Warriors won Game 3 earlier this week and have become the 13th team in NBA Finals history to take a 3-0 lead in the series. “And they’re playing like one of the best teams once again”.

“That’s what we always talk about, we all just want to have some fun but play disciplined”, said the 28-year-old.

“We’ve grown and matured just mentally of how to just pace yourself through and take every day as a new experience and something that you can kind of take control of”.

They were winning by 16.9 points per game through the previous 14, which would easily be another National Basketball Association record.

A day and a half before Durant nailed arguably the biggest shot of his career to give the Warriors a final-minute lead they never relinquished in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, Pratt stood in nearly the exact same spot and called “Game!” as he swished a three.

Among the Cavaliers it was a mixture of determination and acceptance of the fact that the Warriors were ahead in the game. “So we won’t be exhausted because we got adrenaline on our side and we got to act like this is a do-or-die situation”, Thompson said.

Kevin Durant (left) shoots the defining three-pointer over LeBron James. Curry, victor of the last two MVP awards, is fully healthy after struggling through last year’s Finals. Jordan scored 1,176 points and connected on 1,463 free throws in six Finals.

The third quarter was easily the most chaotic of the Finals. Players are less talented than they used to be. “They have their youth, they have their health”.

“All I was looking at was the bottom of the net”, Durant said.