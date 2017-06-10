Cavaliers make NBA Finals history with 49-point first quarter

When the Warriors inevitably go on a 10-0 run (or more) to grab a lead, how will Cleveland respond? James, a four-time league MVP, will do his best to prevent his Cavaliers from being on the wrong side of history, but even he admits this team is going to be hard to beat. They will be physical. It’s the first time the same two teams have met in the Finals for three consecutive years.

“We understand what’s at stake, our whole entire season”, Kyrie Irving said. “So we won’t be exhausted because we got adrenaline on our side and we got to act like this is a do-or-die situation”, Thompson said. They did all they could for as long as they could, while the Warriors patiently waited for them to tire.

The game got chippy in the third quarter as James and Durant received double technical fouls after a heated exchange of words.

The 2017 Warriors boast of four All-Stars and four-All NBA players in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. How will the Cavaliers respond to that?

The Warriors became the 13 team in National Basketball Association history to take a 3-0 lead in the championship series.

No team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit. Will the Cavaliers’ players shoulders slump a little? Will the fans go quiet in Quicken Loans Arena? Will there be a sense of inevitability that overtakes them? Two trends have been well documented through this series.

The Warriors’ turnover problems from Game 2 carried over to Wednesday night, when they had 18, which helped the Cavaliers stay in the game. He rested only two minutes.

The second quarter featured more of the same as Cleveland set a Finals record with 86 first-half points, shooting 61 percent from the field. “I mean, just hits an unbelievable game victor, just comes down in transition, that only Kevin Durant can hit”. “He needs a break, he’ll let me know”. “The other stuff doesn’t really matter”.

But the heavy minutes Cleveland’s superstars were forced to play may have taken their toll down the stretch.

“Just one of those games“. Whether the series ends on Friday night in Cleveland, Monday night in Oakland, or later, Cleveland is likely to have some soul searching to do.

LeBron James had stuffed another playoff game full of his usual brilliance.

“So we made enough plays tonight to still win the ball game, but they made a couple more”. That does not bode well.

After a comeback win in Game 3, the Warriors have opened a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has earned it.

LeBron James shook off an early knee-buckling blow to the chin and every Golden State shot while scoring 39 and Kyrie Irving added 38 for the Cavs, who took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 left on J.R. Smith’s three-pointer. I don’t care. It’s great for our league.

Is that vindication for his much-maligned decision to join the Warriors?

“I think it’s just part of my calling to just go against teams in the midst of a dynasty”, James said on Thursday.