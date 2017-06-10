Cavaliers stop the Warriors’ perfect postseason

“We have championship DNA”, said James, who broke Magic Johnson’s record with his ninth triple-double in the Finals.

The difference this time is Draymond Green will not be suspended for Game 5, a hard-fought Cavs win that changed the entire complexion of the series.

The Cavaliers set a Finals record with 49 points in the first quarter and led by 16 when it was over.

They then smashed the Finals points record for a half, taking an 86-68 lead after the second quarter as they looked to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors.?

The home team was dominating on both ends of the court, forcing the Warriors into bad shots, and hustling for second chances on the offensive end. The result was 22 free throws for the Cavaliers, which helped power Cleveland to those 49 first quarter points, and a 49-33 lead after the opening 12 minutes. NBC Sports Bay Area, the broadcaster for Golden State games, tweeted out a photo where one vendor was offering Finals merchandise before Game 4 at a 50 percent discount.

The Cavs were determined not to let the Warriors sweep them, and it was Cleveland, not Golden State, which busted Finals scoring records in the first half. Oh, and this: The Warriors return home in the same position they were a year ago against Cleveland – holding a 3-1 lead.

Things truly got insane, though, in the third quarter. Green got a technical foul, which the Cavs thought was his second of the night.

Instead of an automatic ejection, however, Green stayed in the game because officials insisted the first technical given to him-with 1:55 left in the first quarter-was actually assessed to Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The Cavaliers’ lead fluctuated up and down in the third quarter but they held a double-digit advantage throughout the quarter, ending with a 115-96 lead going into the fourth. First, James threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard for a massive slam dunk.

The Cavaliers still have plenty of work to do but they now trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven championship series – a deficit they overcame in last season’s Finals.

The Cavs became the first team in National Basketball Association history to recover from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals last season.

They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. The previous record for a first quarter was 43 – set twice in the 1967 Finals by Philadelphia, against the San Francisco Warriors.

It didn’t seem possible that the Cavaliers had the personnel to match the Warriors basket for basket but in the highest scoring game of the series, it was the Cavaliers who were setting the pace.

Through the first three games Cleveland was shooting just 29.8% from distance, a huge drop-off from their regular season numbers and a big drop-off from what they had been shooting in the first three rounds before the Finals. “I stunk in my first Finals”, he quipped.

Golden State’s flawless postseason is over.

If not for Cleveland’s Kyle Korver missing a 3-pointer in the final minute of Game 3, the series would be 2-2. The ideal 16-0 playoff run is no longer a possibility.

Not just LeBron and Kyrie this time but Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson and all the Cavs you are accustomed to seeing carrying the load for the Cavs.

If the Cavaliers can orchestrate another comeback they would become the first repeat champions since the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.