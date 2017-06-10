Cavaliers using WWE-related signs for Game 4 of 2017 NBA Finals

If they can do that, they’ll head back to Oakland in the same situation as last June. But that was when they were down 3-1 in the series. The effective end of the series was, to quote Irving, a shot “that only Kevin Durant can hit”.

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith would enjoy shattering the ideal playoff run. A defense’s preoccupation is its sincerest form of flattery and Cleveland’s defenders are preoccupied with Curry constantly. “But that team, they knew what they were about”.

The Warriors (67-15) are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.

The Warriors got no closer than 11 points after halftime.

“Obviously K.D. made some huge plays down the stretch”.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Durant has played with objective throughout the series. He’s built an incredible resume since the Cavs selected him with the first overall pick in 2003. “It wasn’t our smartest game that we have played all year, but it was maybe our toughest in terms of our ability to just hang in there”.

James and Irving were relentless in the second half and it appeared they had done enough to get Cleveland over the top and perhaps back in the series.

The Warriors were looking to finish off a four-game sweep of LeBron James and the Cavs while also becoming the first National Basketball Association team in history to go unbeaten in the postseason. Draymond Green finished with 16 points, Stephen Curry totaled 14, Klay Thompson 13, and Shaun Livingston added 10 off the bench. Forward Kevin Love went 1-9 from the field, including 1-7 from three, but did have six steals.

The LeBron vs. the World trend continued in the second quarter.

Steve Kerr hasn’t talked to any of the old-timers who say their teams would have beaten his Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors’ turnover problems from Game 2 carried over to Wednesday night, when they had 18, which helped the Cavaliers stay in the game. It worked. The Cavs won the third quarter by 11 and led 94-89 after three. There was a real reason for hope in Cleveland because this looked like the Cavs team that came back to get a ring previous year.

“Like I said, tonight our guys felt, I felt we had a game that we had won that we let slip away”, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue sid.

“Talking about it is good because it kind of keeps you in the moment and the understanding that every game we have is an opportunity to do something great”, he said. “You win a championship, then you lose one in heartbreaking fashion, you’ve pretty much seen everything at that point”. I mean, guys are loving the game, our fans love the game.

Last August, a couple months after finally bringing a championship to Cleveland following his two-title, four-year stint with the Miami Heat, the 32-year-old Akron, Ohio, native told Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated about what continued to drive his burning desire to succeed. This year those two did better, LeBron scoring 39 and Irving 38.

Drawing two defenders, James spotted Kyle Korver in the left corner, alone behind the 3-point stripe.