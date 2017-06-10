Cavs’ best effort not good enough to beat the Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

It was his 3-pointer with 45 seconds left – a “bomb in transition”, said James, who waved a hand helplessly in defense – that proved to be the dagger, giving Golden State the 114-113 lead and likely sealing his MVP honors in these Finals.

Kevin Durant is a big reason the Warriors are up 3-0 in the NBA Finals and poised to snuff out the Cavaliers on June 9 in Game 4, but something else is going on; the Cavaliers are not playing as well as they did a year ago, according to J.R. Smith.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving delivered a masterclass effort in game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but it was still not enough to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers past the juggernaut that are the Golden State Warriors. Last summer, when the salary cap jumped from $70 million in 2015-16 to $94 million in 2016-17, the Warriors could suddenly add Durant to a team that had won an NBA-record 73 games. Why not? If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody.

James understood the potential of this Golden State goliath with more firepower than perhaps anything the National Basketball Association has seen before.

But coming back from 3-0 deficit against an even more talented Warriors team than the one they needed seven games to beat previous year is a different story.

Showing off his ability to spin in shots high off the backboard, Irving scored 16 in the third quarter and the Cavs held the Warriors to 22 points in their lowest scoring output in any quarter in this postseason.

“We just wanted to hang around”, Durant said.

But after a draining loss to the Warriors in Game 3, the Cavs will have to guard against a letdown, not to mention Golden State’s vaunted lineup that was built to dominate for years. While the Warriors are arguably the greatest team ever assembled, it’s usually not wise to assume longevity given how much things can change year to year.

We can talk about how the Spurs were wounded by the time the Warriors played them in the Western Conference finals. “We want to finish it here and forget this game quickly and lock in and get ready for a battle on Friday”.

They went on to win their first championship in seven games.

“Closeout games are always the toughest”, Durant said.

“We’ve grown and matured just mentally of how to just pace yourself through and take every day as a new experience and something that you can kind of take control of”.

“There have been times throughout my career where I played teams that were just in the midst of something that can last for a long time”.

In addition, the Warriors have not lost a game since April 10.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Durant never demanded he’d get to take the biggest shot of the NBA Finals. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals.