Cavs’ best effort not good enough to dismantle Warriors

Durant knows what it’s like to lose an NBA Finals, falling in 2012 to Miami as James won his first career title.

“We don’t want to go back to the Bay and win it”.

Green wasn’t the reason the Warriors lost in the 2016 NBA Finals, but his Game 5 suspension certainly paved the way for the Cavaliers to mount an unprecedented comeback. They’ve won 15 straight playoff games, and can become the first team in National Basketball Association history to navigate the playoffs without a loss.

Perhaps most frustrating for the Cavaliers, who host game four on Friday, is that after two lopsided losses to open the series they returned home and played their most complete game of the Finals only to blow a six-point lead in the closing minutes.

The Cavaliers suffered a 118-113 defeat in game three of the NBA Finals – a five-point loss – and it’s demonstrable that a lot of the damage came with James off the court. Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended for game five and Golden State lost at home, then on the road, then in an all-or-nothing game seven past year. That gave the Warriors a lead they held the rest of the way. Based on his comments, however, expect him to want to play with as many stars as he can moving forward for the best competitive advantage he can find.

“Why not? If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody”. “I’m just trying to go out there and play hard every second I’m on the floor, play with passion and energy and joy”. With two of the best shooters in the National Basketball Association in Durant and Curry, Golden State won a respectable 67 games in the regular season, including 15 in 16 games before the start of the playoffs. They looked like they were in control of the game.

It was his pull-up three-pointer over LeBron James with 45 seconds remaining that gave the Warriors their first lead since late in the third quarter that had everyone talking. “I didn’t talk to these guys when I made my decision and say, ‘We better make it to the Finals and be up in the series around this time, this exact date, or I’m not coming.’ It was just let’s just have some fun playing ball, let’s just all get better and let’s see what happens”. “We missed some shots, and they made some”. They’re going to be wanting a win from their team.

“I think it’s just part of my calling to just go against teams in the midst of a dynasty”, James said on Thursday.

You can hardly second-guess him given the effort he got, but Lue is still looking for some kind of production from his bench, which scored a grand total of 11 points. Point guard Steph Curry scored 26 points and led the team in rebounding with 13. The former MVP has taken over every game of the series so far, and put the Warriors in a very comfortable position with an nearly insurmountable 3-0 series lead.