Cavs dominate Warriors to keep NBA Finals alive

The Warriors, leading the series 3-0, needed to win game four to clinch title glory and become the first ever side to go through the entire play-off campaign with a ideal record, but they came up against a Cavs team who were not ready to give up on their dream of retaining their crown.

James finished with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to move past Magic Johnson, while Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 40 points.

The Cavaliers dropped the first three games of the NBA’s best-of-seven championship but rather than watch the Warriors celebrate on their home court for the second time in three years, came out with their most physical effort yet.

The Cavaliers became the first finals team trailing 3-0 to force a fifth game since the 1996 Seattle SuperSonics. The Cavs won Game 4 137-116.

J.R. Smith has made a pair of 3-pointers, Kyrie Irving has made two of his first three shots and Cleveland opened a quick 16-5 lead over Golden State at the first time-out Friday night.

A fan who sat near the Warriors’ bench was ejected late in the third after interfering in a war of words between the two teams.

As would be expected, Cleveland has come out flying in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Kevin Love added 23 points for the Cavs. “I thought they played a tremendous game”, said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “We’re going to keep scrapping”.

So far, no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the National Basketball Association playoffs. They don’t figure to shoot as poorly again at home, nor should the Cavaliers expect to have a 39-point advantage from behind the arc.

Whenever the Warriors looked like they might go on a run and start chipping away at the lead, the home side responded with a rim-rocking dunk from James, a three-pointer from Irving or some tenacious defense.

At one point, it was announced that Golden State’s Draymond Green had been given his second technical foul and security came onto the floor to usher the volatile forward to the locker room. At times, it seemed like he was the only Warrior with any kind of fight in him. For now though, they hold a 3-1 lead.

Later, Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia was involved in a pileup of players in the foul lane and he delivered two swipes to Iman Shumpert’s groin area as the referees tried to get control.

The Cavs were determined not to let the Warriors sweep them, and it was Cleveland, not Golden State, which busted Finals scoring records in the first half. Brooklyn also dropped 81 in the first two quarters against Philadelphia on April 4, and Golden State had 80 at the break twice – against the Lakers on November 23 and in on December 5.

“No. They got us where they want us”, James said. “You got to give them credit, they played extremely well tonight”.

Coach Steve Kerr said his players aren’t anxious about the past. “I stunk in my first Finals”, he quipped. Griffin took over after Chris Grant was sacked in 2014 and has been responsible for overhauling a roster that is the highest paid in the league.