Cavs end Warriors perfect postseason run in Game 4

Here are five reasons to stay tuned in, at least for one more night.

With a win Friday in Cleveland, the Warriors can become the only professional sports team of the big four sports to go 16-0 in a playoff season. “That was obvious from the beginning”. Yet, Love was the only one to get called for an excessive foul. It got out of hand a little bit. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be filled with television timeouts and interruptions, which means we might have the first Wolf Pack football game in Reno that’s played on two separate days.

While wearing the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11, James became the all-time leader in NBA Finals triple-doubles in the fourth quarter with nine, passing basketball icon Magic Johnson, who had eight in his legendary career. Stephen Curry finally had his first field goal of Game 4 with a three-pointer with about six minutes left in the second quarter.

They had the high-flying Warriors in an 18-point deficit at the midway point and had won every statistical category. They won 67 games and a championship in 2015. Switch it! Off-ball screen to free up a shooter?

Individually, Irving flirted with perfection as well hitting 11 of his first 14 shots.

Christopher Floch has covered two Super Bowls, UCLA and USC football, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and three Rose Bowls. On the night he finished 15-for-27.

As the final seconds ticked off, Cleveland fans chanted “Cavs in 7”. Sort of like scaling Mt. Everest for the first time.

“It just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time“, Kerr said.

Granted, a lot of the elusive Irving’s baskets were the kind where defence was irrelevant. They too will come to play, Golden State is not thinking “it’s okay, we can just win it at home next game”. Kerr told his team to pick it up defensively.

Cleveland built an early 16-point lead and for the first extended time the series the defending champions looked and played like the superior team at both ends.

Love, who chipped in with 23 points, said after the match: “Tonight we took it to them first”. They went ice-cold at the worst possible time, going 0 for 8 down the stretch. “It’s never one thing”.

The Warriors took the floor looking to complete the sweep of the Cavaliers and the postseason in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

But there were open shots that just didn’t fall.

“We’ll see what happens”, James said. “We have been getting these shots all series”. “We have to come out with some fire and try it get done”. His previous game-high had been in Game 3.

There’s a definite vibe that James and Cavs could be on a yearly collision course with the Warriors and a fear it could continue to be one-sided.

There’s no doubt in my mind that if you asked anyone off the last place team in 1991 (I don’t know who that it is and I have no interest in finding out) how they would have fared against Golden State, they’d say they’d win. A year ago, he was suspended for Game 5, a hard-fought Cavs win that changed the entire complexion of the series.

From his first finals, against the Tim Duncan dynasty Spurs, to this latest disappointment, coming up against a peaking Warriors dynasty, James has always had an uphill battle.

The game saw seven technicals called, skirmishes, an apparent punch to the groin by Zaza Pachulia to Iman Shumpert that somehow, in this day and age of overzealous replay use avoided punishment.

But the bottom line was simple.

LeBron James had stuffed another playoff game full of his usual brilliance. They’ll be a ideal 16-0 with a sweep of the Cavs.