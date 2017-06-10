Cavs player says if team doesn’t win title ‘season was unsuccessful’

“You can tell, he knows this is his moment”.

LeBron James was lost for words Wednesday after his Cleveland Cavaliers gave up a 3-0 lead in the 2017 NBA Finals to the red-hot Golden State Warriors.

Combine that with last year’s 73-win season, and a second title in three years – which could have easily been three consecutive championships – and foundation of the case has been made.

Then he added another thought: “Oh yeah, we comin’ back. We don’t want to take the long threes and things like that”.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors will be able to make that boast if they win Friday to complete the most impressive postseason run in major sports history.

LeBron James scored 39 points and Kyrie Irving added 38 to lead the Cavaliers. “But I think that we just stayed with it, and our defense finally kicked in”. “Even when you’re playing well, you’ve got to play, like, A-plus-plus”.

For the Warriors, a win will make them the first National Basketball Association team to get through the playoffs with four series sweeps, 16-0. “We feel like that should be part of the game“.

Irving (7-for-12), Kevin Love (6-for-8) and J.R. Smith (5-for-9) combined to shoot 18-for-29 from beyond the arc as Cleveland racked up an effective field goal percentage of 66.7 percent, tied for the third highest single-game mark in this postseason.

The good news for Green is it looks like the Warriors will continue to reap the rewards of his recruiting work as well. “Both those guys were fantastic”. You want to take that shot because you believe in yourself and you’ll live with the results.

Golden State and Cleveland split the first two games in their first championship series, the beginning of the trilogy in 2015, two overtime battles in Oakland, Games 1 and 2.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played for a couple dynasties himself with the Chicago Bulls and Spurs, was on the 72-win Chicago team in 1996 that built a 3-0 lead over the Seattle SuperSonics in the Finals.

“It’s definitely tough. It hurts”, Irving said. Force them into outside shots, if you can. K.D. comes down, hits a big three.

They look ready to play for many more.

Durant left Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State hoping to become a champion.

“It’s not over. Job’s not done”, said Durant.

“It’s the most firepower I’ve played [against] in my career”, James said late Wednesday. “So we made enough plays tonight to still win the ball game, but they made a couple more”. So it’s an exciting time. “Another challenge for us to get better and go against a great team”.