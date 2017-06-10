Cavs prevent NBA Finals sweep, end Warriors perfect postseason run

Lebron James passed Magic Johnson with the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history, posting his ninth Friday night.

One reason for the Warriors’ dominant playoff run was the acquisition of Durant in the offseason. Golden State knocked down 48.5 percent of its 3-pointers in Game 3.

And like that, after dreading this Finals series coming to a close with nothing but Warriors dominance to show for it, we suddenly have more basketball. and we’re excited for it.

Cleveland, determined not to watch the Warriors celebrate a championship on their home court for the second time in three seasons, came out flying with a record-setting 86 points in the first half to lead by 18. J.R. Smith was the J.R. the Cavs needed, with 15 points and playing solid defense.

The Warriors still have ample chances to win their second title in three seasons over the Cavs.

The third quarter was easily the most chaotic of the Finals.

“He doesn’t have a ring yet”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. They also had 10 assists, tied for their most in a quarter this postseason. Instead of an ejection for Pachulia, however, he and Shumpert were slapped with technicals. As this was being sorted out, Todd Leebow, a friend of James who was sitting with the three-time champion’s business partners, got involved in an argument with Golden State’s bench and was asked to leave. The Cavs led 115-96. This is the best Golden State has shot at Cleveland in the NBA Finals since hitting 17 of 36 in Game 4 of last year’s series.

The Cavs set scoring records in the first half and then held on during a wild third and fourth quarter that included technical fouls, James jawing with fellow superstar Kevin Durant and Cleveland’s crowd roaring like a jet engine.

Cleveland, of course, won Game 7 at Golden State previous year; the Warriors won the crown in Game 6 at Cleveland in 2015.

Four players-Green, Klay Thompson, Curry and Andre Iguodala-were whistled for two fouls in the first quarter. The Cavs took 22 free throws in the quarter but only made 14.

NOTES: LeBron James said his mother, Gloria, did not want him to return to Cleveland and play for the Cavaliers in 2014, according to cleveland.com. James made the disclosure in a production for his online platform for athletes, Uninterrupted, in which he, Warriors star F Draymond Green, rapper 2 Chainz, and James’ inner circle sat around at a barbershop during All-Star weekend in New Orleans. As good as they looked tonight, Game 5 takes the teams back to Golden State where the Cavs have already lost twice by double digits.

That all underlies the Cavaliers, who scored more points through two quarters than either conference had at halftime of the 2015 All-Star Game. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317) and Mr. Logo himself, Jerry West (1,679), have scored more points in the Finals.