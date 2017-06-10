CCTV footage of police gunning down London Bridge attackers online

British police are continuing to investigating how the men met and how they planned the attack without being detected.

Scotland Yard said counter terror police, supported by firearms officers, arrested two men on a street in Ilford at 10pm last night.

One of the men, aged 27, was held on suspicion of terrorism offences, while a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

Police have named Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian man who lived in east London, Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, and Rachid Redouane, 30, who also lived in Barking, as the men who carried out the attack.

There were also claims that the attack may have been plotted at a KFC restaurant in east London where Butt and Zaghba are said to have worked late in 2015.

Previously unreleased CCTV footage has made its way to social media, showing the moment armed police officers killed three terrorists who launched a vicious attack on Londoners last week.

Eight people died and a further 48 people were injured in what was Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months. They said they were unaware of the other two men.

Police briefly closed off an area of London near Charing Cross train station after a suspicious package was found.

During the confrontation, fearless passers-by can be seen throwing missiles in the direction of the gang and their last victim is shown stumbling away at the end of the clip.

Both British authorities and Ireland’s Police Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan have said they had no evidence Redouane was involved in any terror cell during his time in both countries.

The British Transport Police (BTP) officer was also slashed in the leg and is said to be “seriously unwell” in hospital following Saturday night’s attack.

Butt, once seen in a documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door“, had been repeatedly reported to police for his violent behaviour and reports from a neighbour who said he was trying to lure young kids to radical Islam.

Italian authorities said Zaghba was stopped at the Bologna airport in March 2016 and questioned, but never charged with a crime.

“As a family we are shocked and appalled by the actions of Khuram and his associates”, Butt’s family said.

French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, was identified by family members as a victim of the attack after several days of frantic searches, according to reports. We strongly condemn these actions.

“I am deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions of my ex-partner who has killed and injured so many innocent people”, O’Leary said in a statement.

“Echeverría, who is from Madrid but lives in London and works for HSBC, has been hailed as a hero for apparently using his skateboard to take on the London Bridge attackers”.