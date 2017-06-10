CCTV reveals the moment police shot London Bridge terrorists

Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man in the east London suburb of Ilford in connection to a deadly terror attack that left seven people dead and dozens more wounded in central London on Saturday.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts (contrary to section 5 Terrorism Act 2006) and has been taken into custody at a south London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000″.

A third man, aged 29, was also arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts in Ilford during the Wednesday-night operation.

Police arrive on the scene of the London Bridge attack on Saturday before shooting dead the three attackers.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said Italian intelligence had made Zaghba’s presence and movements known to the British authorities.

The accused however are not connected to the 1 June attack in the United Kingdom capital that left eight people dead, the police said on Thursday.

Eight people died and 48 were injured in the attacks, including four unarmed policemen who had attempted to tackle the terrorists to the floor.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Saturday night’s brazen attack that started on London Bridge, then continued in the streets surrounding Borough Market. “He was not a police or MI5 subject of interest”, a police statement said.

A terror suspect was “dragged” from a house by armed police and a gym where one of the terrorists worked out was searched as detectives investigating the London Bridge attack continued to focus on east London.

“I am deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions of my ex-partner who has killed and injured so many innocent people”. Others who had been arrested were released without being charged.

British police have named the third London Bridge attacker as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, and said that he is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

The two other attackers were named as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Rowley said the security services had stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack two months ago.