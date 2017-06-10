Cedar Falls man selected for 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class

Kulin and the other 11 candidates will begin two years of training in August.

Hoburg was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and he’s a graduate of North Allegheny High School.

To apply, applicants had to be a USA citizen, have a degree in a science, technology, engineering or math field and at least three years of related experience, or at least 1,000 hours piloting jet aircraft. Chari, who most recently was commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with bachelor’s degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science.

Jose Hernandez, who also went into space, went on to serve for more than 10 years in various posts within NASA.

As though that’s not impressive enough, Moghbeli has been awarded four Air Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and various unit commendations.

Rubio said he and his fellow astronauts have a long road ahead. He noted he would lead a resurrected National Space Council to help to set the direction of the space program.

Despite the intense preparation, Rubio already comes to the task with broad experience, both physical and psychological, making him a solid candidate to join NASA’s other Hispanic astronauts.

NASA introduced 12 new astronauts on Wednesday (June 7), who will train for missions into Earth orbit and to deep space.

It was selected from a record 18,300 applicants – more than Nasa has ever had during an open astronaut call.

The astronaut class of 2017 includes scientists, doctors, engineers, pilots and military officers from all over the country, ranging from cities like Anchorage to Miami.

It’s the 22nd astronaut class since the first induction of the Mercury Seven by NASA in 1959.

“We look forward to the energy and talent of these astronauts fueling our exciting future of discovery”, said acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot in a statement.

Dressed in blue NASA flight suits, members of the Class of 2017 were cheered by families and guests as Vice President Mike Pence addressed the ceremony at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Space.com spoke with Kulin about his journey to becoming an astronaut and all of the cool adventures that await.

Space exploration is “something that America loves and supports”, he said.

SpaceX and Boeing are building capsules capable of carrying astronauts to the space station and back as soon as next year.