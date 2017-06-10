Cesc Fabregas threatens to quit Chelsea after the FA Cup defeat

Per Mertesacker says his critics helped him to produce an impressive display which guided Arsenal to FA Cup glory against Chelsea as captain in his first start for over a year.

Chelsea failed to add to their Premier League title with the FA Cup as they suffered a 2-1 loss to the Gunners at Wembley on Saturday.

The Gunners began brightly and the talismanic Alexis Sanchez rammed in his 30 goal of the season in controversial circumstances in the fourth minute, with the linesman initially ruling it out for offside.

Moses was sent off in the 68th minute by referee Anthony Taylor for falling to the floor under no contact in the Arsenal penalty area, having been booked earlier in the second half for a foul on Danny Welbeck.

“You can not get two tougher opponents, but we produced two outstanding performances”, the Arsenal manager said. “They are in a good way, they showed strength and unity and we played spectacular football”. I love to win, I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do.

Wenger berated those fans who had called for his exit during matches in the latter part of the season, but said he does not have to hold it against them in the long-run.

Both believe that Arsene Wenger who had been under intense pressure for a lack of trophy-success for a long time deserves the fans’ support and contract extension.

Asked at the end of his Monday press conference whether there is a presentation at the board meeting, Wenger responded: “The best presentation, watch the game and there can be no doubt”. An announcement is expected on Wednesday or Thursday.

“The first goal, the player had his hands attached to the ball with two hands”, complained Chelsea manager Conte.

Conte also said that he will keep his runners-up medal from the defeat to Arsenal, a result that means he has still never won a knock-out competition. It didn’t look promising at the start of the season, starting from 10th place, but every player gave 100 per cent over the course of the campaign and we didn’t have any injuries.

Arsenal will miss out on UEFA Champions League next season after ending up fifth in the Premier League.