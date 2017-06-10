Cespedes Slowly Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes has completed his rehab and is on his way from Port St. Lucie, Fla., to join the team in Atlanta.

Team officials had hoped Cespedes would return to DH in Texas earlier this week, but that comeback was delayed.

He will be activated off the DL before the first game of the Mets’ doubleheader with the Braves on Saturday. “The fact that it’s still bothering him after two days, yeah, there’s some concern there”, Collins said.

Rather than be in position to go to the postseason for the third consecutive season, the Mets came into Friday in fourth place in the NL East at 25-32.

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes resumed his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after a break of almost two weeks, going 0 for 4 while playing left field in St. Lucie’s 1-0 loss at Lakeland in the Florida State League on Thursday.

For now, the Mets will happily welcome Cespedes back from the disabled list.

For example, some have wondered if Cespedes too was given too much say in managing his injury this time. He will have to juggle playing time for the “the young man”, Michael Conforto, who has emerged as a future star, Jay Bruce, the slugger who has been slugging, and Curtis Granderson, a veteran whose star may be fading. It’s possible that the franchise is anxious about going through a repeat of the previous situation, where Cespedes went out on a rehab assignment and suffered a setback to his timetable.

“He accumulated a lot of at-bats even though he hadn’t been in games”, Collins said. Cespedes had just two multi-hit games in 18 starts before his injury. “So he’ll get treatment on it and we’ll see where we are tomorrow”.

In 2016, while playing 132 games for the Mets, Cespedes has a 0.280 batting average, 31 home runs, and 86 RBIs as he made the All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award.

Now, the Mets were in the process of trying to work with the 31-year old Cespedes to develop an off-field plan to help try and keep him healthy.