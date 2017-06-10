Chase ends in fiery crash; EB I-30 closed in Arlington

The driver led police on a multi-city chase, ending with a standoff that shut down Interstate 30 near Montgomery Street in Arlington.

A wild high-speed chase involving an 18-wheeler got even wilder when cops had to tell a news chopper to back off during a standoff with the truck driver.

While police originally reported that a female was inside the 18-wheeler, Harrison said after the driver’s arrest that he was the lone occupant inside the semi.

A MedStar EMS spokesman said paramedics treated a dozen people from those crashes but took only one to a hospital.

Police believe the truck might have been stolen. Police said there were five or six separate vehicle accidents, all caused by the suspect.

The chase ended in a crash just after noon, when the truck collided with a wall and several other vehicles.

The driver is still in the bed of the truck. The driver then began hitting other vehicles. NBCDFW reports that the chase hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Fort Worth police reported the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash “was able to escape” tand transported to an area hospital.

“So I don’t know if this driver was under the influence, whether it was a medical condition or if it was something else of that nature”, Perez said.